City of Cheyenne announces meetings to start the new year

CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne’s Sine Die and swearing-in ceremony will take place Jan. 3 at noon in City Council chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O'Neil Ave.

After the Sine Die, the first regular meeting of the governing body will commence with the Honorable Justice Kate Fox administering the oath of office, and the approval of the appointment of city officials under Title II of the Cheyenne City Code.

Re-elected council members are Scott Roybal, Ward 1; Dr. Mark Rinne, Ward 2; and Ken Esquibel, Ward 3.

Due to the aforementioned events occurring on the first Tuesday of the month, regularly scheduled committee meetings will be held Jan. 4. The Finance Committee meeting will start at noon, and the Public Services Committee meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

A Committee of the Whole meeting will also be held in council chambers at 6 p.m. to discuss proposed building and fire codes. Information on proposed changes is available at cheyennecity.org , via the building permitting and licensing page under the “2021 Code Adoptions” tab. This link contains the 2021 codes available for review and updates.

All meetings are available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment. A Zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage: cheyennecity.org/ecm.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet, or smartphone. The public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform to be recognized for comment. Additional information and instructions to participate can be found at bit.ly/3hZ9N7e .