Gas prices in 2023 to fall nearly 50 cents per gallon, $4 remains possible

 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – After a tumultuous year for gas prices, some relief may be on the way in 2023.

The yearly national average price of gas in 2023 is forecast to drop nearly 50 cents per gallon from that of 2022 to $3.49, according to GasBuddy's 2023 Fuel Outlook, released Tuesday. Continuing improvement in refinery capacity will help alleviate high gasoline and diesel prices, though high levels of uncertainty remain amidst Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine and continuing economic concerns.

The national average price of gas could cool early in the year as demand remains seasonally weak, followed by a rise that starts in late winter, bringing prices to the $4 per gallon range in time for summer. Barring unexpected challenges, prices in 2023 should return to normal seasonal fluctuations, rising in the spring and dropping after Labor Day into the fall.

Though most major U.S. cities will see prices top around $4 per gallon, areas of California like San Francisco and Los Angeles could again experience near $7 gas prices in the summer if refineries struggle under mandates of unique formulations of gasoline.

Americans will spend an estimated $470.8 billion on gasoline in 2023, down $55 billion from 2022. The estimated yearly household spend on gasoline will also fall $277 to $2,471.

The highest gasoline prices are forecast to be seen in June, with an estimated peak of up to $4.19 per gallon on average. Diesel prices are forecast to average $4.12 in 2023, beginning the year at their highest level and then rebounding as high as $4.30 per gallon in June.

Download the full 2023 Fuel Outlook at tinyurl.com/gas-buddy-outlook.

