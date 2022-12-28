ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pitt: Three Things Learned

Carolina continued their puzzling habit of losing games they have no business losing in December. Whether it’s under Roy Williams or Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels can reliably lose head scratchers during the holidays. With the momentum from the four-game winning streak after the previous four-game slide now gone,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Brownlow: Duke ends season with cathartic win, looks ahead with optimism to Elko's Year 2

There are plenty of statistics you can throw out when a head coach does a good job with Duke football to prove it. Because there's been plenty of bad before it. Former head coach David Cutcliffe used to be on the good side of those stats after he turned around the Duke program. But Duke entered 2022 with a brand-new head coach in Mike Elko, a team that had gone 1-17 in its last 18 league games and hadn't made a bowl since 2018. And even including that season, Duke's peak had been a .500 finish in league play. A far cry from the team that won the Coastal in 2013.
DURHAM, NC
insidepacksports.com

NC State Star LB Payton Wilson Makes His Decision On 2023

NC State linebacker Payton Wilson has made his decision. Here is his official announcement of his intentions for next year. NOTE: Click the video above to watch the annoucement and in a few minutes we will have live the full interview with Wilson.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Sports

Watch Maryland's Mike Locksley get mayo bath after beating NC State

Winning the Duke's Mayo Bowl comes with an odd -- and messy -- celebration. After Maryland defeated No. 25 NC State 16-12 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Friday, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley didn't get the typical Gatorade or water bath for the bowl game victory. Rather,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Pitt - Player of the Game: Armando Bacot

Well, yesterday was frustrating. A bad last 10-ish minutes saw North Carolina unable to hold a nine-point lead, and eventually lose 76-74 to Pitt. Everything that could’ve went wrong for the Tar Heels, between their play and some calls, did. As a result, the progress they had seemed to make over the course of December feels like it’s been reset.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl

Famed North Carolina State announcer Gary Hahn was suspended over a comment he made about the Sun Bowl on Friday. Hahn was calling the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. between NC State and Maryland. During the game, he provided an update on the Sun Bowl in El Paso between... The post Announcer Gary Hahn suspended over ‘illegal aliens’ remark about Sun Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Taylor, Duke's perimeter shooting upend No. 6 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. — Celeste Taylor helped Duke to its most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the Blue Devils beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58 on Thursday night. “We kept our composure...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Wolfpack, Terps tied at 3 after first quarter

ESPN | 2nd - 00:46. NC State hasn't seen Maryland since the Terrapins left the ACC after the 2013 season. The old red rivals got together again on Friday in Charlotte in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. There's been more rust than offense for a pair of teams who haven't played in more than a month.
RALEIGH, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Two New North Carolina Restaurants Among The Best In The Country

Good food! Who doesn’t love to eat and have a great meal especially somewhere brand new. Two new North Carolina restaurants are among the top best in the country. Esquire magazine did the footwork for us to discover the top 40 best new places to chow down from coast to coast. You would expect larger cities like New York or Los Angeles to get most of the accolades but hold on! A restaurant in Asheville and one in Charlotte got nods as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Soggy start doesn't stop early acorn drop at WRAL First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the early acorn drop at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade, which was...
RALEIGH, NC
