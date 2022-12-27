Karen Jarrett is not pleased with what she heard on AEW Dynamite when Max Caster of The Acclaimed took some shots at her personal life with her husband Jeff Jarrett. Max Caster is one of half of the popular tag team known as The Acclaimed, along with Anthony Bowens. They have gained a lot of popularity in the second half of 2022 thanks to their “scissoring” gimmick with “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. It’s simply a hand gesture that has caught fire with fans chanting it at shows constantly and cheering loudly any time they see it.

