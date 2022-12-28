Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Do You Own a Nonprofit in Houston? Inspire Change Grant Fund Awards $400,000 to Local ProgramsClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
Kevin Durant smartly picks Michael Jordan as the GOAT. But says LeBron James is the most accomplished player.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit
Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James could join one of six NBA teams if he leaves Lakers this summer.
Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?. After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Former Dodger Justin Turner Questions Why So Many Umpires Suddenly Retired
Ten umpires are retiring this week, and former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wondered aloud whether it's related to MLB's upcoming rule changes.
How Fans Can Help Design New Texans 2024 Uniforms
The Houston Texans are exploring new uniforms for the 2024 season, and they are asking for help from the fans. Have you ever wanted to have an influence over what your favorite NFL team wears every Sunday?. Well, if you're a Houston Texans fan, you may be in luck. Per...
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
Amazon ‘considering major change’ to Prime Video sports coverage after debut NFL season wraps up
AMAZON is said to be considering a major change to their sports programming. The streaming giants wrapped up their debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football this week. And with 10 years left in their $1billion deal to stream TNF, they are reportedly lining up a big change. A report...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision
NFL Hall of Famer and current ESPN analyst Peyton Manning will not be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos. Manning informed TMZ of his decision when the outlet caught him at an airport at an undisclosed location this week. “I don’t think so,” Manning (seen at right speaking to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Read more... The post Peyton Manning reveals Denver Broncos coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Tennessee Titans Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs impressed everyone with his first career NFL start for Titans on December 29, 2022. His family and fans were thrilled when he threw his first touchdown pass. And so was his girlfriend. Ever since his brilliant game, people have been curious to know more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend, Jocelyn Lara. But the couple prefers to keep their romantic life private, and Lara maintains a low profile online and keeps her Instagram private. So, we reveal more about Joshua Dobbs’ girlfriend in this Jocelyn Lara wiki.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Steve Sarkisian’s awful behavior
Emotions were running high before the 2022 Alamo Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies. However, that doesn’t excuse the awful way that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian responded to a person who was trying to make sure he and his team didn’t take the field until it was the right time.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Longtime NFL Franchise Minority Owner Has Died
Steelers minority owner John Rooney passed away at this week at the age of 83. He was the son of team founder Arthur J. Rooney. Rooney grew up in Pittsburgh and graduated from North Catholic High School. He was a former member of the Steelers' Board of Directors. At one...
What about a domed stadium for Browns? What happened to Kareem Hunt? – Hey Terry
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the Browns’ season comes to a close, fans have lots of questions. I pulled these from my Facebook page. Many of the questions are about who will/won’t be fired. I’m saving those for the end of the season. Lots of time for that.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin emerging as favorite to land key QB target in transfer portal, per report
Wisconsin and new head coach Luke Fickell have already landed one quarterback recruit via the transfer portal. Now, the Badgers are trending as the early favorite to land another key QB in the portal. Already, the Badgers have landed former 4-star prospect and ex-Oklahoma QB Nick Evers. He may soon...
Comments / 13