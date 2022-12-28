Read full article on original website
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Atlanta Braves sign newly acquired Sean Murphy to 6-year contract extension
ATLANTA — Newly acquired catcher Sean Murphy has agreed to a six-year, $73 million contract extension with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced on Tuesday. The contract will keep Murphy under team control until 2029, when he will have a $15 million player option for that season, which would make the overall contract valued at $88 million over seven years.
Braves could be interested in multiple Padres up for trade
When we began the offseason, the Braves had massive holes in left field and at shortstop. Many believed Atlanta would fill them via trade or free agency, and Alex Anthopoulos has done essentially nothing to improve the positions. The deeper we get into the winter, the more likely it is the Braves go into the 2023 campaign with Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arica at shortstop and Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario at left field, but perhaps there is a way Atlanta can avoid that. According to reports, the Padres are open to discussing trades involving center fielder Trent Grisham and second baseman Ha-Seong Kim.
The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold
Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Braves News: Jordan Luplow signing, Raisel Iglesias season recap, and more
Late-night moves have been the theme for the Atlanta Braves this offseason, as the latest news from the organization came on Wednesday night after the acquisition of reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers. 35-year-old Luetge was sent to Atlanta in exchange for RHP Indigo Diaz and INF Caleb Durbin. 28-year-old White was acquired by the Braves in exchange for cash considerations.
Alex Anthopoulos comments on remaining offseason moves
Despite the exciting news last night of Sean Murphy inking an extension with the team, the Braves have been one of the quieter teams this offseason. They did make the trade to acquire Murphy with the Athletics, but they’ve spent less than $3 million on free agents thus far, and while the team doesn’t have many glaring needs, shortstop and left field could have been upgraded in some capacity.
Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa
There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...
Falcons Free Agency 'Change'? Arthur Smith Details Critical Offseason
After two years of battling salary cap limitations from the previous regime, Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot are "excited" for what's poised to be a tenure-deciding offseason for the two.
Nate McMillan gets brutally honest on Hawks resignation rumors
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan addressed the rumors circulating online that he has “strongly considered” resigning from his job, noting that he remains committed to coaching the team. McMillan did not directly deny the rumors, but he emphasized that he has never spoken to Shams Caharania of...
Rangers Trade Eli White to Braves
The Texas Rangers designated Eli White for assignment last week after picking up Nick Mears off waivers. The Texas Rangers have traded outfielder Eli White to the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations, the team announced on Wednesday night. The Rangers designated White for assignment after they claimed Nick Mears off...
Top Red Sox stories of 2022: Bogaerts leaves and what's the plan?
BOSTON -- If you're one of those folks who always looks on the bright side of life -- or if you New Year's resolution is to be a more positive person -- this is not the post for you. The 2022 Boston Red Sox were a tightly wrapped burrito of negativity.(If you have decided this is not the post for you, please remain for at least 30 seconds and hit refresh a handful of times before you click out. Thank you.)The team was a mess on the field with an inconsistent offense, a bullpen that struggled to get outs, and...
Will Falcons Lose Out? Computer Model Projects Final Games
The Atlanta Falcons are no longer in contention for the playoffs, meaning they could start playing for a better draft pick.
