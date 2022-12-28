Read full article on original website
Eldon K. Crockett
Eldon K. Crockett 12/23/1944 - 11/20/2022 On Sunday, November 20th, 2022, Eldon Kay Crockett, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at age seventy-seven. He was born in Logan, Utah to Eldon and Maurine Crockett on December 23rd, 1944. Eldon grew up in Preston, Idaho and was joined by a sister, Vicky, and brother, Kim. He enjoyed getting into trouble with friends, helping his grandpa on the farm in Utah, and ballroom dancing with his sister. Eldon started working at a young age, doing fieldwork to pay for school clothes. This work ethic followed him throughout life. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, starring as quarterback at Preston High.
What was Utah reading in 2022? We asked some librarians to find out!
The chaos and uncertainty of the past couple of years led Grand County readers to seek refuge in faraway lands. “I think in 2020 and 2021 we saw a lot more fantasy reading,” observed Jessie Magleby, the head of adult services at Grand County Public Library. “I think people just really wanted to dive into a world that was nothing like the world in which we're actually living.”
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
Utah AMBER Alert victim located in Nebraska, suspect in custody
A Utah AMBER Alert was canceled after a 13-year-old teenager from Layton who police believe was abducted by a 26-year-old non-relative was found in Nebraska.
Tremonton Garland PD hoping to save dogs from euthanasia
TREMONTON, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tremonton Garland Police Department is trying to quickly lash together an adoption program to avoid euthanizing a group of recently abandoned dogs. With photos of the threatened pups, the department has gone to social media to ask for help with...
Hunt, Richard Merlin
Hunt Richard Merlin Hunt 96 Preston, Idaho passed away December 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts
This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October
OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
A Christmas Miracle: Layton teenager meets her biological family for the very first time
A Layton teenager, Dayana Upchurch, who has never met her biological parents, got to spend Christmas with them for the very first time this year. They’re calling it a Christmas miracle.
Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found
LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
Utah boy in ICU after contracting flu, strep, pneumonia simultaneously
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah boy who contracted influenza, pneumonia, and strep -- all at once -- was admitted into the ICU just before Christmas, where he and his family have been since. Syracuse mother Brittani McCleery said these past two weeks have been a nightmare. "The...
Burgin, Tyler Scott
Burgin Tyler Scott Burgin 37 Mendon, Utah passed away December 20, 2022. in an auto accident. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Man steals from Walmart hiding items in dog food, police say
OGDEN, Utah — A man went to Walmart and used dog food to hide other items that he planned to steal and later sell, according to charging documents. An officer responded to a Walmart in Ogden on Wednesday, where he said he watched security footage of Stanton Powell as he walked around the store, hiding items on his person.
Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale
Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale 7/20/1955 - 12/5/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings--Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
Stephen Ariel Meek
Stephen Ariel Meek 9/13/1940 - 12/27/2022 Stephen Ariel Meek, 82, passed away on December 27, 2022, at the Heritage Home Assisted Living Facility in Preston, ID. Stephen was born in Preston, ID, on September 13, 1940, to Ariel W. Meek and Barbara Swenson Meek. He grew up on the Meek Ranch in Riverdale, Idaho. He attended elementary school at Riverdale School and then graduated from Preston High School. He enjoyed playing sports which included excelling in football, baseball, and swimming.
Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
1 pinned, extricated in Weber County traffic collision; respondents warn of slick roads
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The sole occupant of one vehicle involved in a two-car crash just east of Ogden Tuesday morning reportedly became pinned to the highway's guard rail during the collision which was thought to be prompted by slick road conditions. Representatives of the Weber Fire District said...
Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton
LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
