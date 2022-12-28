ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Herald-Journal

Eldon K. Crockett

Eldon K. Crockett 12/23/1944 - 11/20/2022 On Sunday, November 20th, 2022, Eldon Kay Crockett, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at age seventy-seven. He was born in Logan, Utah to Eldon and Maurine Crockett on December 23rd, 1944. Eldon grew up in Preston, Idaho and was joined by a sister, Vicky, and brother, Kim. He enjoyed getting into trouble with friends, helping his grandpa on the farm in Utah, and ballroom dancing with his sister. Eldon started working at a young age, doing fieldwork to pay for school clothes. This work ethic followed him throughout life. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, starring as quarterback at Preston High.
PRESTON, ID
kuer.org

What was Utah reading in 2022? We asked some librarians to find out!

The chaos and uncertainty of the past couple of years led Grand County readers to seek refuge in faraway lands. “I think in 2020 and 2021 we saw a lot more fantasy reading,” observed Jessie Magleby, the head of adult services at Grand County Public Library. “I think people just really wanted to dive into a world that was nothing like the world in which we're actually living.”
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Tremonton Garland PD hoping to save dogs from euthanasia

TREMONTON, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Tremonton Garland Police Department is trying to quickly lash together an adoption program to avoid euthanizing a group of recently abandoned dogs. With photos of the threatened pups, the department has gone to social media to ask for help with...
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Hunt, Richard Merlin

Hunt Richard Merlin Hunt 96 Preston, Idaho passed away December 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 100 S. Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho and again prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will be in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
ksl.com

It's prime powder season at these under-the-radar Utah resorts

This story is sponsored by Utah Office of Tourism. Thanks to an abundance of recent snow storms, Utah is having one of its best starts to the ski season in decades. Ski Utah reports that all 15 of the state's ski resorts are charting big snow stats, which means the canyons are sure to be packed with visitors from near and far.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October

OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

Smithfield man arrested on theft warrant – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — A 42-year-old Smithfield man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a Hyde Park business back in September, according to law enforcement. Bryan Dean Buhler was booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail after a warrant had been issued for his arrest. According to the warrant affidavit,...
SMITHFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Experts warn about online gaming safety after Amber Alert teen found

LAYTON, Utah — The 13-year-old in an Amber Alert issued out of Layton Tuesday night was found safe in Nebraska early Wednesday morning. Police said a gas station attendant in Grand Island, Nebraska, noticed something suspicious about a car and the people at the gas station early Wednesday morning around 1:15 a.m. The attendant called police, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect, 26-year-old Aaron Zeman.
LAYTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Burgin, Tyler Scott

Burgin Tyler Scott Burgin 37 Mendon, Utah passed away December 20, 2022. in an auto accident. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com .
MENDON, UT
KSLTV

Man steals from Walmart hiding items in dog food, police say

OGDEN, Utah — A man went to Walmart and used dog food to hide other items that he planned to steal and later sell, according to charging documents. An officer responded to a Walmart in Ogden on Wednesday, where he said he watched security footage of Stanton Powell as he walked around the store, hiding items on his person.
OGDEN, UT
Herald-Journal

Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale

Nancy Elizabeth (Stevens) Hale 7/20/1955 - 12/5/2022 Nancy Elizabeth Stevens Hale, 67, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022, at her home in Paris, Idaho. Nancy was born in Logan, Utah on July 20th, 1955, to Iona Kunz Stevens and Lowell Elmer Stevens. She joined five older siblings--Earl, Dennis, Jerry, Maxine, and Michael. She was their half-sister but was never thought of or referred to in that way. She was just their sweet, blonde-haired baby sister.
PARIS, ID
Herald-Journal

Stephen Ariel Meek

Stephen Ariel Meek 9/13/1940 - 12/27/2022 Stephen Ariel Meek, 82, passed away on December 27, 2022, at the Heritage Home Assisted Living Facility in Preston, ID. Stephen was born in Preston, ID, on September 13, 1940, to Ariel W. Meek and Barbara Swenson Meek. He grew up on the Meek Ranch in Riverdale, Idaho. He attended elementary school at Riverdale School and then graduated from Preston High School. He enjoyed playing sports which included excelling in football, baseball, and swimming.
PRESTON, ID
ABC 4

Ogden man shot and killed, police ask public for help

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The victim has been identified as 20 -year-old Xavier Bernal of Ogden. Officers went to the Redwoods Apartment to investigate but returned with minimal information about what had happened, and they had not found a suspect at this point, according to Roxeanne Vainuku, deputy communications director of the West Valley City Police Department.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT

