Eldon K. Crockett 12/23/1944 - 11/20/2022 On Sunday, November 20th, 2022, Eldon Kay Crockett, loving husband, father, and friend passed away at age seventy-seven. He was born in Logan, Utah to Eldon and Maurine Crockett on December 23rd, 1944. Eldon grew up in Preston, Idaho and was joined by a sister, Vicky, and brother, Kim. He enjoyed getting into trouble with friends, helping his grandpa on the farm in Utah, and ballroom dancing with his sister. Eldon started working at a young age, doing fieldwork to pay for school clothes. This work ethic followed him throughout life. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, starring as quarterback at Preston High.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO