ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Stranded Southwest customers detail efforts to get home amid flight cancellations

By Kiara Alfonseca, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GPvvy_0jx7fw7K00

NEW YORK — Southwest customers across the country were left stranded this week, when a growing list of flight cancellations left many desperately seeking alternative travel options in hopes of getting home in time for celebrations, work, their health and more.

A long ride home

Dianne Martinez, 56, is currently driving from Charleston, South Carolina, to Nashville, Tennessee. She’s epileptic, and “only had so many days in medicine” from her stay in Charleston.

She drove Tuesday for roughly 10 hours after a three-hour wait to get a rental car because there were no available Southwest flights to Nashville for days, she said, and prices had skyrocketed on flights on alternative airlines.

“We were looking at the other airlines and it was like $2,000, $3,000 for a flight,” she said. “I'm like, ‘Are you kidding me?’”

She stayed in a hotel halfway through the traffic-filled drive home Tuesday night, because “the $600 I am spending is cheaper than any other airline was offering and I need to get home.”

Martinez is a small business owner, and has been able to have her work covered by her staff – however, she said she’s one of the lucky ones: “I know a lot of people have jobs that they have to go back to … It just sucks because it's [Southwest’s] poor planning.”

“They need to get their act together because like, we all planned around this,” Martinez said. “[Southwest] can't blame it on anything but [themselves] at this point.”

Missed work and lost money

Derek Wood, 51, from Los Angeles, California was flying back from his brother’s house in San Francisco.

What should have been less than a two-hour flight turned into an hourslong ordeal.

“The flight time was delayed and delayed and delayed and then I think a little bit after noon, they finally told us it was canceled even though they said that the plane was just coming back and forth between LA and San Francisco, both places which are unaffected by weather,” Wood said.

He said he was shuffled between long lines as he and others waited to rebook their tickets, and seemingly “overworked employees” traded off responsibilities.

He managed to rebook through the airline’s app and trekked back to his brother’s house to wait.

Just a few hours later, “the flight today that I rebooked myself on was also canceled.” He finally booked himself a roughly nine-hour train and bus ride back home to get home several days later than expected.

He works from home, but as a genealogist, he can’t do much of his work without the resources he needs back at his house.

“Those are days of work that I was hoping to perform and bill for the end of the month, which – that money is gone and additional money that I have to spend because it's two, three additional nights [of paying for daycare for] my dog, which adds up,” Wood said.

He continued, “I'm sure that there are many people who are in a way worse situation than I am.”

Close calls

Andy Lalwani, 27, was trying to get from Washington, D.C. to Chicago, Illinois to see his boyfriend’s family for the New Year.

However, his Thursday flight was canceled two days in advance.

He had to buy a ticket from another airline that cost more than double the price of his Southwest ticket to confirm that he’ll be able to make it to the celebration on time.

“This outdated tech and outdated operations they've been using has just been like funneling and trickling down to like this moment,” Lalwani said. “It makes you have a distrust in the future to ever fly with Southwest. Like how is anyone supposed to feel comfortable if something happens in the future similar to this, that their flight is going to be safe and secure?”

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a video statement Tuesday that he is "truly sorry" for the airline's failures over the holiday weekend, praising the airline's employees, who he said "are showing up in every way," as the airline grapples to catch up after canceling thousands of flights.

"We're focused on safely getting all of the pieces back into position to end this rolling struggle," he said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Southwest Airlines operations going back to normal Friday after canceling over 10,000 flights

Southwest will resume normal operations Friday after canceling more than 10,000 flights over the past four days. "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign crew, their schedules, and our fleet," the airline said in a statement Thursday. "With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued customers and employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."
KVIA ABC-7

Southwest warns of more flight cancellations

Southwest Airline's CEO is apologizing for the travel mess and the Transportation Department vows to hold the airline accountable. More than 90% of Wednesday’s US flight cancellations were Southwest flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Southwest canceled more than 2,500 flights. The next highest: SkyWest, with 77. Southwest Airline's CEO Bob Jordan says more delays are likely The post Southwest warns of more flight cancellations appeared first on KVIA.
NBC News

'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel

Most Southwest Airlines flights aren't going anywhere, and frustration levels for scores of travelers across the country are soaring. They've slept at airports, spent hours on the phone trying to get a customer service agent, scrambled to find alternative flights and shelled out money for alternative transportation to their destinations — or back home.
ARIZONA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
CBS Denver

Southwest flights mostly back on track

Southwest Airlines returned to a relatively normal flight schedule Friday in Colorado and across the country as the carrier sought to make amends with thousands of passengers whose holiday travel plans were upended after a winter storm last weekend.The Dallas carrier, which had canceled thousands of flights every day this week, reported less than 50 cancellations at midday Friday, according to tracking service FlightAware. While that was still more than United, American and Delta combined, it marked significant progress following one of the most chaotic weeks in aviation history for a single airline.At Denver International Airport there were 14 Southwest...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

What other airlines are doing amid Southwest's travel chaos

Multiple airlines are working to help travelers get home amid the chaotic mess caused by Southwest Airlines' recent flurry of cancellations and delays. The big picture: Thousands of American travelers have had to rebook their travel plans after Southwest delayed and canceled thousands of flights due to winter storms and the carrier's own scheduling system.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy