Scott County, MN

knsiradio.com

Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater

(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Sherburne County Sheriff's Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s): Jake Nelson Sable, 21 of Big Lake, MN 55309 for MSD 4th Degree DWI.; Terry David Gabrelcik, 48 of Elk River, MN 55330 for GM DWI; Kayla Ann Marie Daily, 27 of No Permanent Address for MSD Trespassing and MSD Shoplifting; Angelina Rose Boehm, 28 of Princeton, MN 55371 for GM 3rd Degree DWI and MSD Open Bottle; Charles Kenneth Ashley, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault; Arthur Richard Jones, 31 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 for FEL Domestic Assault.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities

Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
WATERTOWN, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis man arrested for murder after suspicious death in Medina, Minn.

MEDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been booked into jail on suspicion of murder after a woman's death in Medina has been deemed suspicious. The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a 911 call just after midnight to the 500 block of Clydesdale Circle, which appears to be a townhome complex off Clydesdale Trail, right next to the Medina Police Department.
MEDINA, MN
fox9.com

Suspect arrested after breaking into Brooklyn Park home, stealing vehicle: police

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a suspect was arrested after burglarizing a home and leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said Wednesday officers responded to the Huntington Place Apartments on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North at 11:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, on a report of a male who was breaking car windshields with a fire extinguisher.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
montgomerymnnews.com

Police forward 200+ videos to attorneys during first year using body-worn cameras

Montgomery Police officers began wearing bodyworn cameras (BWCs) one year ago. Since then, MPD has sent approximately 200+ videos from approximately 45 cases to attorneys for review and charging, according to Montgomery Police Chief Nathan Hintz. “BWC camera footage has been used in numerous cases since their deployment,” Hintz stated....
valleynewslive.com

Man facing several charges after road rage incident near Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are releasing the name of the man they say was involved in a road rage incident Wednesday in the Fargo area. He’s 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota and he’s facing several charges. Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, North Dakota Highway Patrol...
FARGO, ND
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department has issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in more than a day. Officers are asking for the public's help finding 11-year-old Symara Nelson-Thomas. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday leaving her home on Queen Avenue North near 36th Avenue North in Minneapolis. She hasn't been seen since.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man

Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
STILLWATER, MN

