Happy New Year everyone. I am so thankful for all of you and thank you so much for sending me all of your favorite recipes for another year. God bless you. In the kitchen with me this week is my good friend and great cook Lesley Lightner. This would be a great dish to make ahead of time and have for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. I am going to make this wonderful dish. It not only looks delicious, but easy to make with not a lot of ingredients — just how I like it.

7 HOURS AGO