Bethlehem, PA

PeepsFest brings thousands to Bethlehem's sweet, sold-out New Year's celebration

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Thousands attended the first day of the candy-themed New Year’s celebration PeepsFest on Friday. The family-friendly two-day event from ArtsQuest and Just Born Quality Confections celebrates the New Year with candy, performances, games and the Peeps Chick Drop, in which a 400-pound Peep descends for the countdown to the new year at 5:35 p.m.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Coroner reveals findings in fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An 11-year-old boy who police say was fatally shot by his 10-year-old brother suffered a single gunshot wound, the coroner said Friday. The tragedy happened in a home in the 600 block of North Front Street, near Tilghman Street, about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel...
ALLENTOWN, PA

