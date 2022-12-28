Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KOAT 7
It's an expensive ride home: Do not drink and drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police Sgt. Toby Lafave has repeatedly seen firsthand why drinking and driving don't mix well. Within his 18 years in law enforcement, he's spent seven hunting drunk drivers. Sgt. Lafave holds the record with the most DUI arrests within NMSP, at more than 3,000.
Albuquerque police begin first homicide investigation of 2023
Limited details are available at this time.
KOAT 7
Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque
Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
KOAT 7
Law enforcement increases DWI patrols for New Year's weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we ring in the new year, law enforcement is sounding the alarm to play it safe. "There are so many people that think, well, 'I can get away with it just this once,' and that's all it takes," said Lt. Aaron Williamson with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department.
Albuquerque man makes plea in deadly shooting case
There is no word on when the accused man will be back in court.
KRQE News 13
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque
APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast …. APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/apd-shooting-call-leads-to-swat-activation-in-northeast-albuquerque/. 9th Annual Chile Drop serves as an introduction to …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/9th-annual-chile-drop-serves-as-an-introduction-to-2023/. Lincoln County officials...
Santa Fe authorities searching for missing men
If you have any information about either of these men, call Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
Santa Fe Police investigating homicide
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
Video catches dogs in Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood attacking cats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in a Downtown Albuquerque neighborhood are raising concerns after dogs have been caught on surveillance video attacking cats. Amy is a resident of the neighborhood near I-25 and Coal and said the first incident happened in March when a beloved feral cat named Big Daddy was found dead. Since then, the […]
Two girls attempt skipping out on Albuquerque nail salon
Just as they expected, the girls tried to take off after their nails were done, but they didn't get far.
Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico
KRQE reached out to Expo New Mexico to see how much of a problem this is but has not heard back.
Albuquerque city council targeting rundown section of Menaul Boulevard
The city is looking at sprucing up a stretch of a busy Albuquerque street.
VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
KRQE News 13
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
N.M. father enters plea deal in drowning death and burial of 1-year-old daughter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A father who allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a bathtub and buried her body in a backyard has reportedly entered a plea deal. On Jan. 2, 2019, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that the victim, Anastazia Zuber, was reported missing. Police said the 1-year-old's father, David Zuber, told his mother that the baby was supposed to be with her mother, Monique Romero.
BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
Comments / 1