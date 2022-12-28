ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOAT 7

It's an expensive ride home: Do not drink and drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police Sgt. Toby Lafave has repeatedly seen firsthand why drinking and driving don't mix well. Within his 18 years in law enforcement, he's spent seven hunting drunk drivers. Sgt. Lafave holds the record with the most DUI arrests within NMSP, at more than 3,000.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Police open homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

Police have opened a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque, after a man was found dead in the street on Sunday. An APD spokesperson says officers were called out to 7817 Central Ave. NE around 5 am. Once officers arrived, they found the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One pedestrian dead after crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Albuquerque. Police say the crash happened near Indian School and Marcato Lane. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and killed them according to police. Police have not released any other information on the incident.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque

APD: Shooting call leads to SWAT activation in northeast Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police investigating homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide near Rufina St. and Siler Rd. Police say around 12:30 a.m. on December 30, officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a shooting. SFPD says when officers arrived they found a 55-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. They say […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Rio Rancho hit again by tire slashers

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Video shows thieves slashing tires around 4:30 a.m. Monday in Rio Rancho near 528 and High Resort Blvd. “It was really sad the day after Christmas too. Like, wake up to that,” Lori Wright said. Her next-door neighbors are now stuck with a $1,200 bill. Her neighbors aren’t the only ones […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
truecrimedaily

N.M. father enters plea deal in drowning death and burial of 1-year-old daughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (TCD) -- A father who allegedly left his 1-year-old daughter in a bathtub and buried her body in a backyard has reportedly entered a plea deal. On Jan. 2, 2019, the Albuquerque Police Department announced that the victim, Anastazia Zuber, was reported missing. Police said the 1-year-old's father, David Zuber, told his mother that the baby was supposed to be with her mother, Monique Romero.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

