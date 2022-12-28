ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

ladailypost.com

Biden Appoints New Mexico Tourism Secretary To Route 66 Centennial Commission

SANTA FE — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the appointment of New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) Secretary Jen Paul Schroer to represent the state on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. Schroer is one of 12 members on the commission, which includes representatives from the private sector, federal government and...
TUCUMCARI, NM
pinonpost.com

Dems seek to make NM’s minimum wage the highest in the nation

Despite even mainstream news organizations shining a light on the harmful ramifications of the newly increased $12 per hour minimum wage, Democrats in the state legislature are doubling down on their attempts to raise the wage even higher. State Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who chairs the New Mexico House...
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

NMG&F Announce 50th Anniversary Of Hunter Training Act

SANTA FE — New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMG&F) announces the the state’s first mandatory hunter education law — the Hunter Training Act — turned 50 this year. The act has served a major role in ensuring the safety of hunters and hunting activities...
NEW MEXICO STATE
lascrucesbulletin.com

County officials, legislators break ground on Anthony fire station

Doña Ana County officials and state legislators were on hand Dec. 19 for the groundbreaking for a new fire station north of Anthony, New Mexico, Doña Ana County said in a news release. “Fire Station No. 2 is part of a growing network of fire and emergency services...
ANTHONY, NM
KRQE News 13

US bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $121 million reorganization plan for one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. as it tries to stem financial losses from clergy abuse claims that date back decades. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith

For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Trash collection halted for New Year's

Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico loses population in latest Census data

According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
ARIZONA STATE

