Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
5 Best Taco Places in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
5 Delicious Seafood Restaurants in AlbuquerqueBryan DijkhuizenAlbuquerque, NM
Unraveling the Mysterious Disappearance of Anthonette Cayedito: A Cold Case AnalysisLord GaneshAlbuquerque, NM
This City in New Mexico Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensAlbuquerque, NM
Related
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appoints Ninth Judicial District Attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney. According to the news release from Grisham’s office, Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022, with the district that includes Curry and Roosevelt […]
New Mexico Economic Development Department initiatives support 13,000 jobs in four years
News Release State of New Mexico Economic Development Department The Economic Development Department reported December 28 that its key job-creation initiatives, JTIP and LEDA, helped create approximately 13,000 jobs since Jan. 1, 2019, the beginning of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s ...
ladailypost.com
Biden Appoints New Mexico Tourism Secretary To Route 66 Centennial Commission
SANTA FE — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the appointment of New Mexico Tourism Department (NMTD) Secretary Jen Paul Schroer to represent the state on the Route 66 Centennial Commission. Schroer is one of 12 members on the commission, which includes representatives from the private sector, federal government and...
pinonpost.com
Dems seek to make NM’s minimum wage the highest in the nation
Despite even mainstream news organizations shining a light on the harmful ramifications of the newly increased $12 per hour minimum wage, Democrats in the state legislature are doubling down on their attempts to raise the wage even higher. State Rep. Christine Chandler (D-Los Alamos), who chairs the New Mexico House...
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 30 – Jan. 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 30 – January 5. Albuquerque Dec. 30 – Valle de Oro Christmas Bird Count – Head to the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge for the Christmas bird count. New and experienced birdwatchers are welcome to participate. Those who are interested should email, ChristmasBirdCount@FriendsOfValleDeOro.org. […]
bernco.gov
BernCo East Mountain Transfer Station Announces Change in Plastic Recycling
Bernalillo County – The Bernalillo County East Mountain Transfer Station is changing which types of plastics will be allowed for recycling. Beginning on Jan.1, 2023, the transfer station will only be accepting plastics #1 and #2 in the mixed plastic recycling bin. Plastics #1 and #2 include most bottles...
Albuquerque parks get noticed by national nonprofit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque parks are doing a better job of serving the community, according to rankings from a national group. The nonprofit Trust For Public Land released its park rankings for the 100 largest cities in the U.S. Albuquerque came in 34th, three slots higher than last year. The factors that scored the most […]
ladailypost.com
NMG&F Announce 50th Anniversary Of Hunter Training Act
SANTA FE — New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMG&F) announces the the state’s first mandatory hunter education law — the Hunter Training Act — turned 50 this year. The act has served a major role in ensuring the safety of hunters and hunting activities...
lascrucesbulletin.com
County officials, legislators break ground on Anthony fire station
Doña Ana County officials and state legislators were on hand Dec. 19 for the groundbreaking for a new fire station north of Anthony, New Mexico, Doña Ana County said in a news release. “Fire Station No. 2 is part of a growing network of fire and emergency services...
KRQE News 13
Indian Cultural Pueblo invites public to vote on its Gingerbread house contest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of the year again for the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s most treasured tradition, the Pueblo Gingerbread House Contest. They received a lot of great gingerbread pueblos and now the public is asked to vote on their favorite entry. All the...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Public Education Department offers free tutoring to low-income communities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free, high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. “Free tutoring accessible for all kids is something Gov. Lujan Grisham envisions as...
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
KRQE News 13
US bankruptcy court approves $121M clergy abuse settlement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A federal bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved a $121 million reorganization plan for one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the U.S. as it tries to stem financial losses from clergy abuse claims that date back decades. The Archdiocese of Santa Fe in New...
newmexicomagazine.org
Bernalillo Is Grounded by Faith
For a small town, Bernalillo brings a big heart to its history, traditions, and sense of community. THIS MONTH, NEW MEXICO’S FAITHFUL will observe the Christmas season with cherished traditions. That’s especially true in Bernalillo, a small town north of Albuquerque that has resisted the urban advancement charging up to its edges. A twinkle-light parade and nine days of the traditional Las Posadas events mark holiday observances here. Catholic residents will recite prayers in the 1857 Santuario de San Lorenzo, which dates back to the era of Archbishop Jean-Baptiste Lamy. This isn’t a December-only kind of thing, though. In Bernalillo, the devoted who make la promesa have honored their faith, history, and sense of community every day for nearly 330 years.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
KRQE News 13
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Video shows San Juan County deputy shoot sword-wielding …. Video shows San Juan County...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico loses population in latest Census data
According to the latest data from the US Census Bureau (as reported in the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico lost 3,333 people from July 2021 through July of this year. The country as a whole grew by roughly 1.25 million residents, an increase of 0.4%. But what is truly concerning is...
KRQE Newsfeed: Barn squatters, Zoo animals killed, More storms, Man in bear suit, Beer can design
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] Body camera footage shows people living in horse barns at Downs at Expo New Mexico – State Police have recently found multiple people illegally living in the horse barns at The Downs racetrack. Lapel video from October shows police going from stall to stall, looking for a man […]
Comments / 0