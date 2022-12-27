ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

WLBT

Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Body found near AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found near the AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg Tuesday. Chief Penny Jones says that a family member of a missing person requested a wellness check for their loved one because they had not seen them since the beginning of the month. The chief says...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified

A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County

HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road. The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no...
PEARL, MS
CBS 42

Firearm found near human remains in Mississippi

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
TERRY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi brothers arrested after Christmas Day disturbance turns into hostage situation

A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two brothers at an address on First North Street in Vicksburg. At approximately 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the address in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant outside who explained that two friends of his, brothers Terrance Carter, 42 of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44 of Vicksburg, had gotten into a fight inside the house and then Terrance Carter fired a gun.
VICKSBURG, MS
KTEN.com

Choctaw County escapee at large again

(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
vicksburgnews.com

Body found in ravine suspected to be victim of homicide

A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Hotel is believed to be a victim of homicide, according to new information. The body of a white male, appearing to be between the ages of 40-45 was reported to have been discovered near Ameristar Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. After confirming the...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
JACKSON, MS

