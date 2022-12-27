Read full article on original website
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Identity of body found near Mississippi casino hotel released. Police have not ruled out foul play.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. According to Vicksburg Police Department spokesperson Deputy Chief Mike Bryant, the body found near the Ameristar Hotel is thought to be that of Michael Shane Harris, 47 of Vicksburg.
WLBT
Coroner on scene of fatal vehicle crash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner is on the scene of a vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday. It happened on Clinton Boulevard near Flag Chapel Road and Carolyn Avenue in Jackson. The crash appears to be a head-on collision between a Ford Escape and a Sedan.
Police: Body found near Mississippi casino hotel
Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the identity of a man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Mississippi casino hotel. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the body was found near the Ameristar Hotel while officers were checking on the welfare of a man, adding members of his family went to the police department Tuesday morning and told officers they had not heard from him since the early part of December.
WLBT
Body found near AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was found near the AmeriStar hotel in Vicksburg Tuesday. Chief Penny Jones says that a family member of a missing person requested a wellness check for their loved one because they had not seen them since the beginning of the month. The chief says...
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
vicksburgnews.com
Body discovered near Ameristar Hotel identified
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Casino on Tuesday has been identified as Michael Shane Harris, 45, of Vicksburg. According to updated information concerning the case, Vicksburg Police Department was contacted by a family member of the deceased earlier on Tuesday. The family member stated they have not seen nor heard from Harris in several weeks. Police were informed Harris may be living in a tent and were provided with possible locations he may have set up camp.
Dollar General clerk shot during armed robbery in Hinds County
HINDS COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A store clerk is in critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a Dollar General store in Hinds County on Thursday, December 29. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Highway 49 in Pocahontas. A man disguised as […]
Company truck crashed during armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – A man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Lawrence Road in Jackson on Wednesday, December 28. Officials with the (JPD) said officers responded to the 200 block of the road around 1:40 p.m. Upon arrival, crew workers said that they were held at gunpoint by three […]
WLBT
Jackson man arrested after shoplifting, hitting vehicle during police pursuit
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was arrested Friday afternoon for shoplifting in Clinton. According to the Clinton Police Department, officers pursued a shoplifting suspect from Home Depot onto Interstate 20 around 3 p.m. The suspect then collided with another vehicle and was taken into custody near Highway 18.
WLBT
Teen airlifted to UMMC after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen has been airlifted to UMMC after being shot in Pearl, according to Pearl spokesperson Greg Flynn. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on 356 South Sweet Home Church Road. The 17-year-old, who was shot twice in the abdomen, was flown to UMMC. There is no...
Firearm found near human remains in Mississippi
TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — Deteriorating human body parts were found on Christmas Day in Terry. Sheriff Tyree Jones said someone passing by a water tower in the 900 block of Wyndale Road saw a dog dragging the remains. The identity of the remains is unknown due to decomposition, but Jones said it appears to be […]
Clinton man arrested after Vicksburg hostage situation on Christmas Day
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Clinton man faces aggravated assault and kidnapping charges after a hostage situation on Christmas Day in Vicksburg. The incident happened just after 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 25 at a home on First North Street. When officers arrived at the scene, the complainant told them that two of his friends, […]
Two Mississippi brothers arrested after Christmas Day disturbance turns into hostage situation
A domestic disturbance on Christmas Day led to the arrest of two brothers at an address on First North Street in Vicksburg. At approximately 6:08 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the address in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When officers arrived, they spoke with the complainant outside who explained that two friends of his, brothers Terrance Carter, 42 of Clinton, and Reginald Carter, 44 of Vicksburg, had gotten into a fight inside the house and then Terrance Carter fired a gun.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hinds County remains located near where vehicle of missing McComb woman was found
Further information has been released about some human remains found on Wynndale Road in Hinds County. Sheriff Tyree Jones said the decomposed remains were located near a water tower after someone saw a dog with some of the remains. Jones said the body appears to be that of a woman,...
KTEN.com
Choctaw County escapee at large again
(KTEN) — Tyler Payne, one of two inmates who escaped from the Choctaw County Jail last month, has done it again. He was nabbed in Mississippi after fleeing the jail in Hugo; now Payne is on the run again after escaping from a detention center in Raymond, Mississippi. Sheriff...
Police: Mississippi juveniles reportedly injured each other while playing with guns
Officials believe that two Mississippi juveniles were injured while they were playing with guns. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department said the two minors suffered gunshot wounds in the incident on Tuesday. Assistant Chief of Police Clint Earls told The Daily Leader that the two were friends and possibly injured...
Mississippi sheriff: Decomposed human remains found near water tower Christmas afternoon
Mississippi officials are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains found near a water tower in Hinds County. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones reports on Twitter that the human remains were found Christmas afternoon on Wynndale Road. Jones said investigators are working to identify the remains and the cause of...
vicksburgnews.com
Body found in ravine suspected to be victim of homicide
A body found in a ravine near Ameristar Hotel is believed to be a victim of homicide, according to new information. The body of a white male, appearing to be between the ages of 40-45 was reported to have been discovered near Ameristar Hotel on Tuesday afternoon. After confirming the...
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
