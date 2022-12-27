ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Yahoo!

Seneca Nation president: Casino compact talks progressing

Dec. 31—So what's the latest on negotiations over a new gaming compact between the state of New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians?. During a recent interview with the Niagara Gazette, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said, from his point of view, talks are progressing. Armstrong said...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
YourErie

One dead after shooting on Buffalo road

City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
ERIE, PA
YAHOO!

Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary

Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night. Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.
PORTER, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief

The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
BUFFALO, NY

