Red Cross assisting residents displaced by fire in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Niagara County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fire at a Wheatfield apartment on Friday around 6:30 p.m. A fire was confirmed on the second floor of the Wheatfield Towers apartment building. A deputy confirmed the fire in apartment 210 and called for additional units to respond.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Seneca Nation president: Casino compact talks progressing
Dec. 31—So what's the latest on negotiations over a new gaming compact between the state of New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians?. During a recent interview with the Niagara Gazette, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said, from his point of view, talks are progressing. Armstrong said...
New York State employees help shovel out Schiller Park Senior Center residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Employees from at least 10 New York State agencies came together Friday at Schiller Park Senior Center to help residents dig out from the storm. It was organized by the state's Department of Transportation to clear sidewalks and other walkways for seniors to finally be able to get outside and get to grocery stores or other essential items.
Former church partially collapses, nearby residents evacuated
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former church partially collapsed Saturday evening, according to a city spokesperson. The former Transfiguration Church on Sycamore Street, between Mills and Stanislaus streets, has long been vacant. The structure partially collapsed near the right rear side, according to the spokesperson. Individuals residing next door to the church were evacuated and […]
Erie County SPCA employees wait out storm with their 4-legged friends
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A group of SPCA Serving Erie County employees spent the weekend with many of our four-legged friends during the winter storm. The group had always planned to stay overnight with the animals Friday into Saturday because of the storm, but because of conditions and the driving ban that was in place, they ended up being stuck until Monday.
Former fire department recruit pleads guilty
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday that 26-year-old Jordan X. Ernest of Buffalo pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.
Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light. […]
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
3 children dead, 3 others and grandmother hospitalized after fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo
Three children were killed while three others and a grandmother were hospitalized after a fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo on Saturday.
Niagara County inmate dies from injuries after apparent suicide attempt
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — An inmate at the Niagara County Correctional Facility has died due to injuries suffered from an apparent suicide attempt, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday. The name of the deceased inmate was not released. Officials say that at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 23, EMS crews arrived at the Niagara […]
Donations for paralyzed teen allow Town of Tonawanda police to don Bills hats
One anonymous donor showed their generosity in the form of a $20,000 donation.
Medical issue may have caused deadly crash in Buffalo
Police are investigating a deadly crash in Buffalo. Officers say a 54 year old man may have suffered some kind of medical issue when his vehicle hit a parked car, a snow bank and a street light.
Porter man charged in Town of Niagara burglary
Dec. 31—A Porter man was arrested following an investigation of a burglary at a residence in the Town of Niagara Friday night. Just before midnight, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a burglary that had just occurred at a Pretoria Street residence. Responding deputies were quickly able to determine a suspect and their direction of travel.
Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths
The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Niagara Falls man arrested after police chase Wednesday night in Wheatfield
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A man from Niagara Falls faces a long list of charges following a police pursuit in Niagara County Wednesday night. Jevon I. Flynn, 28, of Niagara Falls, is charged with:. Unlawful Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd (A Misdemeanor) Reckless Endangerment 2nd (A Misdemeanor)
If You Need Baby Formula In Buffalo, Here’s How To Get It
Many mothers and families in Western New York have found themselves without baby formula due to the blizzard. Wegmans has made a donation of formula to Erie County, here's how to get some. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted,. If you are in dire need of baby formula, we have...
Bills deny requesting police escort from ROC, announce $300k donation to blizzard relief
The Buffalo Bills are denying comments from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz that the team requested a police escort home from Rochester on Christmas Day. The closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport forced the Bills to stay in Chicago following their game on Saturday. The team flew into Rochester on Sunday before riding buses home to the Buffalo area despite a travel ban in Erie County.
Driving ban in Buffalo lifted just after Midnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driving ban in the City of Buffalo was lifted at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Mayor Byron Brown announced Wednesday night. The ban was replaced with a travel advisory. The driving ban had been in place since 9:30 a.m. Friday morning due to the catastrophic blizzard that swept through western New York […]
