ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
The Center Square

Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers

(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Christmas party leads to overturned car and DUI arrest in Leesburg

A Christmas party led to car a crash and drunk driving arrest for a driver who overturned his car. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling U.S. Hwy. 27 on Friday near Dewey Robbins Road in Leesburg when he noticed a car parked on the northbound shoulder with a bumper hanging off the vehicle and debris which appeared to be from an accident. The trooper made contact with the driver of the damaged vehicle and saw a second vehicle which had overturned in a creek with one person trapped inside. The driver of the car parked on the side of the road told the trooper that he was rear ended by the car in the creek which had been moving at a high speed.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
SUMMERFIELD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy