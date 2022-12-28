Read full article on original website
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
Two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $55K sold in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Fantasy 5 players — check your latest tickets!. The Florida Lottery announced that two of the three winning tickets — worth more than $55,000 each — from the Dec. 26 drawing were sold in Orange and Volusia counties. If you bought...
WESH
FHP: 21-year-old motorcyclist killed on I-4 ramp in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on I-4 Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3 p.m. as the motorcyclist was on the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to I-95 north. Troopers say the motorcyclist was trying to pass a semi-truck on the...
WATCH: Seminole County firefighters extinguish car fire at Sanford Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County Fire Department got a call about a fire in Sanford. The vehicle fire happened at a Walmart parking lot on US 17-92 on Monday night. Three firefighters responded to the scene. There is no information on what caused the fire. ©2022 Cox Media Group...
fox35orlando.com
1 dead in I-95 crash involving semi in Flagler County: troopers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a semi on Interstate 95 in Flagler County Wednesday morning, troopers said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash shut down all northbound lanes at mile marker 296, near the US 1 exit in Palm Coast, but they have since reopened.
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
Florida utilities offer hardship assistance to customers
(The Center Square) – Several utility companies in Central Florida offer their customers access to financial assistance that can range from $100 to $1,000 per year. The assistance is designed for those customers who are facing hardships and are unable to pay their bills. Customers must meet the eligibility requirements of the program associated with their utility provider, including providing a loss of income or proof that they have been struggling with some other expense like medical bills.
fox13news.com
Florida Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old girl canceled after child was found safe
WINTER SPRINGS, FLa. - A statewide alert was issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl, but within a matter of hours it was canceled. The Florida Missing Child Alert was issued around 5 a.m. Wednesday for a missing girl from Winter Springs. Before 8 a.m., officials said the child was found...
leesburg-news.com
Christmas party leads to overturned car and DUI arrest in Leesburg
A Christmas party led to car a crash and drunk driving arrest for a driver who overturned his car. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling U.S. Hwy. 27 on Friday near Dewey Robbins Road in Leesburg when he noticed a car parked on the northbound shoulder with a bumper hanging off the vehicle and debris which appeared to be from an accident. The trooper made contact with the driver of the damaged vehicle and saw a second vehicle which had overturned in a creek with one person trapped inside. The driver of the car parked on the side of the road told the trooper that he was rear ended by the car in the creek which had been moving at a high speed.
fox35orlando.com
Residents of these Florida counties can apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Nicole
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Homeowners and renters in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Volusia Putnam, or St. Johns counties that were impacted by the devastation of Hurricane Nicole are now eligible to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster assistance, a spokesperson for the agency said. Residents of those counties became...
disneydining.com
A Terrifying Trend at Orlando International Reaches All-Time High, Puts Disney World Guests, Other Travelers in Danger
The Transportation Safety Administration says Orlando International Airport has hit a terrifying record, and Disney World Guests flying into the airport, as well as other travelers, need to be aware. In September of this year, FOX35 Orlando reported that nearly 600 firearms had been intercepted by TSA agents since the...
Deputies search for man who robbed Ormond Beach gas station at gunpoint
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County need your identifying the man who robbed an Ormond Beach gas station Monday night. Deputies believe the suspect is a man seen in surveillance video wearing dark clothing and using a handgun as he demands money from a Chevron station clerk.
First Coast News
Ponte Vedra man arrested after woman jumps from balcony to escape him
The man was arrested in Flagler County after he beat a female acquaintance. Police said she jumped off a balcony to get away from him.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
