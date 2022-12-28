A Christmas party led to car a crash and drunk driving arrest for a driver who overturned his car. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was patrolling U.S. Hwy. 27 on Friday near Dewey Robbins Road in Leesburg when he noticed a car parked on the northbound shoulder with a bumper hanging off the vehicle and debris which appeared to be from an accident. The trooper made contact with the driver of the damaged vehicle and saw a second vehicle which had overturned in a creek with one person trapped inside. The driver of the car parked on the side of the road told the trooper that he was rear ended by the car in the creek which had been moving at a high speed.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO