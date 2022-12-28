ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cn2.com

Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Claremont Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property

John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.
CLAREMONT, NC
Henry County Daily Herald

Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say

The massive hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been hampered by how late police in North Carolina were notified of her disappearance, Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said in a video update. "One of the challenges in this case, simply put, we were not notified she was gone," said...
CORNELIUS, NC
qcnews.com

Man found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to “an attempt to locate call” just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

