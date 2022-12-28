Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway in northeast Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northeast Charlotte Sunday morning. CMPD announced just after 3 a.m. that detectives with the homicide unit are conducting the investigation near Blackhawk Road, which is near Countryside Drive. Police have not announced the victim’s name or if there...
cn2.com
Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
Friday arrest brings comfort to South End assault victim
Jonathan Ko says he never met the man who assaulted him, and news of an arrest Friday brings him an overwhelming sense of relief.
Woman carjacked on side of Kings Mountain road, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police are searching for two suspects who say carjacked a woman who was parked on the side of the road. The victim was having mechanical issues with her car when she parked it on a ramp near the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday night just before 9 p.m., police said.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
Detectives say 2 homicides in Rowan County could be connected
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan County detectives said they now believe two homicides that happened in the eastern part of the county over the summer could be connected. The first happened on July 20, which is when investigators say David Land was shot and killed. It happened sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. that day on Poole Road near High Rock Lake.
WBTV
Second arrest made in northeast Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in the University City area on Dec. 14, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Katherine Kiker Road. Officers arrived to find David Lavell Manning dead on the side of the road.
860wacb.com
Back To Jail For Taylorsville Woman After Missing Court Dates In Catawba County
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Jamie Rae Wood of Taylorsville on Friday, December 30th. She was served a series of arrest warrants for 2nd failure to appear. The original charges were for felony possession of methamphetamine, second-degree trespass, impeding traffic and resisting a public officer. Wood is being held in the Catawba County Jail with a secured bond set at $8,000. January 10th is listed as her next court dates.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police to honor memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Kannapolis Police Department will honor the memory of slain officer Roger Dale Carter. On Saturday December 31, 2022 at 10:00 p.m., a brief ceremony will take place at the flag poles outside of City Hall & Police Headquarters, 401 Laureate Way in Kannapolis.
newsnet5
Police say parents of missing North Carolina girl know more about her disappearance
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina said the parents of a missing 11-year-old girl know more than they’re telling officials. Madalina Cojocari, 11, of Cornelius, was reported missing on Dec. 15, by her mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, according to a police report.
Grandmother shot while asleep inside northwest Charlotte home, family says
CHARLOTTE — A grandmother in her 70s was shot in the foot while she was sleeping in her bed in her northwest Charlotte home Wednesday night, her son told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m. It happened at a home on...
860wacb.com
Claremont Man Charged With Discharging Weapon Into Occupied Property
John Jahiem White, age 20 of Claremont has been arrested after an alleged incident involving gunfire. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, assault by pointing a gun and accessory after the fact. White is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center under a secured bond of $230,000 and is schedule for a Newton court appearance today.
Henry County Daily Herald
Massive hunt for missing 11-year-old faces challenges, police say
The massive hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been hampered by how late police in North Carolina were notified of her disappearance, Cornelius police Capt. Jennifer Thompson said in a video update. "One of the challenges in this case, simply put, we were not notified she was gone," said...
qcnews.com
Man found shot to death in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte after a person was found shot to death early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to “an attempt to locate call” just after 3 a.m. on Dec. 29 in...
Residents warned about thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents in the Enochville community about a rise in thefts from vehicles. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras Tuesday night showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported...
WBTV
Kannapolis Police welcomes new K-9 officer Kaiyo
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) – The Kannapolis Police Department has a new officer ready to serve the community in 2023. Kaiyo is the department’s new K-9 officer. His name means “ocean” in Japanese, a news release stated. The German Shepherd is settling into his home with Officer...
