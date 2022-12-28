ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSUB splits New Year's Eve doubleheader with NNU

BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University. The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.
