BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University. The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.

NAMPA, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO