Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
Related
lafamilytravel.com
Folly Beach Hotels: Oceanfront Options
Folly Beach is a quiet and quirky beachgoer’s paradise. Known as the “Edge of America” (a name coined long ago by two surf shop owners), this South Carolina town is one of the closest beaches to historic Charleston, and it has been a hidden getaway for decades. A prime spot for surfing, seashell hunting, and wildlife watching, Folly Beach is the perfect location for families who want an affordable beach vacation on the East coast of the United States.
live5news.com
Andolini’s Pizza closes its doors after 30 years in business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As 2022 comes to a close, a popular Charleston-area pizza restaurant shuts down after three decades in business. A sign on the door of the last-remaining Andolini’s Pizza location on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley read, “With sad hearts, we have closed the last Andolini’s Pizza” and thanked the community for its support over the years.
live5news.com
Folly Beach, businesses prepare for expected crowd for annual Flip Flop Drop
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Final preparations are underway for Folly Beach’s annual Flip Flop Drop, and officials say it will go ahead rain or shine. The seaside city’s famous oversized flip flops will once again be dropping over Center Street, which officials said will bring extra money and revenue to area businesses.
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
Large recreation space coming to North Charleston’s Park Circle in 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One of the world’s largest inclusive playgrounds will soon be constructed in North Charleston’s Park Circle – it’s among some major upgrades coming to the city in the new year. North Charleston Recreation Director TJ Rostin said they are working on many projects aimed at providing more opportunities, not only […]
Charleston City Paper
Gullah Geechee Commission preserving Watch Night tradition
Morris Street Baptist Church will host the fifth annual Freedom’s Eve: A Gullah Geechee Watch Night and Emancipation Day Celebration at noon Friday to commemorate the night enslaved people celebrated the dawn of freedom. On Jan. 1, 1863, enslaved people throughout the slave-holding states emerged from bondage with the...
islandeyenews.com
Charleston Harbor Now Can Handle Largest Ships
Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the East Coast at 52 feet, which means the largest ships can access South Carolina Ports’ terminals at any time and any tide. Gov. Henry McMaster, other state leaders, members of Congress, project partners, business and maritime community leaders and SC Ports officials recently gathered to mark the successful completion of the project. “It is a truly historical moment to be celebrating this monumental achievement. Charleston Harbor has been deepened to 52 feet,” SC Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin said. “With the deepest harbor on the East Coast, we can efficiently work mega container ships at any tide. This investment will bring economic success to South Carolina for generations to come.” South Carolina Ports and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District, partnered on the Charleston Harbor deepening project, which cost the state and federal government around $580 million. The work got underway in 2018, thanks to $300 million the state set aside in 2012, followed by several infusions of federal funding. In 2019, Congress appropriated $138 million for the project, funding it to completion. The Army Corps awarded five dredging contracts – three to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, LLC, one to Norfolk Dredging Company and one to Marinex Construction, Inc. – and the work was completed in four years.
Charleston City Paper
Wednesday headlines: Winter freeze still wreaking havoc
Rapid freezing temperatures across the Deep South in states like Mississippi and South Carolina created major water system issues. The cold temperatures reduced water pressure significantly, leaving many with little to no water. Multiple crews in affected states have spent days trying to fix the infrastructure. Laura Clifton, communications coordinator...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charleston
Charlestonmight not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charleston.
The best South Carolina restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
islandeyenews.com
South Carolina Department Of Transportation Presents Re-striping Options For Isle Of Palms Connector
The Isle of Palms City Council got a look at five possibilities for re-striping the IOP Connector bridge recently, but, depending on which option is eventually chosen, the work might not be completed before the start of the summer beach season. The options were presented at a special Council meeting Dec. 13 by Rob Perry, state traffic management engineer with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
South Carolina has 2 billionaires, see who they are
Stacker compiled a list of richest billionaires in South Carolina using data from Forbes.
locallifesc.com
Exploring The Sea Islands of Beaufort County
Story by Michele Roldán-Shaw + Illustrations by Maddie Batey. There are hundreds of islands in Beaufort County, ranging from tiny unnamed scraps of high ground in the marsh to fully developed destinations like Hilton Head. Islands are by nature little worlds unto themselves, and as such they have long beckoned people to revision society and build the life of their dreams. The sheer diversity of plans that have been carried out on our islands is astonishing, from hunting retreats to monasteries, military training grounds to nudist colonies, indigo plantations to luxury resorts, monkey farms to wilderness reserves. So come with us as we explore the fabled Sea Islands — and air out a few of their dirty secrets.
power98fm.com
This South Carolina Restaurant Has Been Open Since Before World War II
Isn’t crazy when you think about how long some restaurants have been open? From family restaurants open for generations to popular chains open for years and years. We enjoy some great food throughout the Carolinas, but we sometimes are not sure how long some places have been open. Guess what? One South Carolina restaurant has been open since before World War II. How wild is that? I am from South Carolina and have seen this restaurant, but had no clue how long it has been open.
Crews repair water main break on Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break near the 1885 block of Highway 17. According to MPPD, units were on the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected while authorities make repairs. Editor’s note: This story is breaking […]
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
counton2.com
Water main break impacting traffic in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is responding Wednesday to a water main break on the 1900 block of Hazelwood Drive. According to CPD, units were on scene shortly after 8:00 p.m. redirecting traffic in the area. Drivers are being redirected between Orleans Road and Jaywood...
locallifesc.com
Five builds coming to the Lowcountry in 2023
With the dawn of a new year comes a new opportunity for public projects across the Lowcountry to improve the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Town managers and leaders across Beaufort County have collaborated with local community members, business leaders, historians and designers to set the stage for a series of impactful projects in 2023. Bluffton is preserving a marker of its town history, Daufuskie is bringing restrooms to its beaches, and Hilton Head has plans to create affordable housing for future residents. Whichever slice of the Lowcountry feels most like home to you, local lawmakers and civil servants there are hard at work, doing all they can to make the past, present and future of the region a wonderful place to live, work and play.
live5news.com
Officials: Water main break causes outage for N. Charleston buildings
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Water is flowing again at dozens of North Charleston buildings after a water main break caused neighbors to be without running water for a day. Residents at the Hidden Lakes Apartment Complex off Midland Park Road said they resorted to using bottled water to flush their toilets. They said the water went out at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Charleston City Paper
Diving for delicious bar food
Sometimes being seated and served at a restaurant table just isn’t the vibe. Sometimes, sitting at a dimly lit dive bar with TVs glowing and music playing as you chat with the bartender is just what you need. City Paper’s list of dive bars where you can get a...
Comments / 0