Tuscaloosa, AL

Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout

You might be able to sneak things past some people, but not Kirby Smart. The Georgia Bulldogs coach showed on Saturday one of the reasons why he has turned his program into a national powerhouse. Not only is he an excellent recruiter and defensive wizard, but he is plugged-in on gameday and can make some... The post Kirby Smart made brilliant coaching move with clutch timeout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA
BuckeyesNow

Instant Analysis From Ohio State’s 42-41 Loss To Georgia

Ohio State just lost to Georgia in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, 42-41. The Buckeyes maintained control of the action for much of the game, as C.J. Stroud and the Ohio State passing offense got on the board early and often in the first half. Not only did Stroud throw four touchdown passes, but he made several key plays with his legs when the Buckeye offense needed a conversion or spark.
COLUMBUS, OH
102.5 The Bone

'It's in our hands now': How Stetson Bennett rallied Georgia to a do-or-die comeback victory

ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett stood alone on the hastily-erected Peach Bowl stage as crews prepared for a trophy presentation and his teammates celebrated a heart-stopping 42-41 victory over Ohio State. His head coach, Kirby Smart, was gladhanding bowl dignitaries and broadcasters. Javon Bullard cradled his Defensive MVP trophy, and Sedrick Van Pran kept a tight grip on Georgia's Peach Bowl Trophy. Bennett stood there, hands empty, looking out over the Bulldog faithful that had stayed long past midnight on New Year's Eve, and he just shook his head, as if he couldn't believe what he'd just done.
ATLANTA, GA

