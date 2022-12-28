ATLANTA – Stetson Bennett stood alone on the hastily-erected Peach Bowl stage as crews prepared for a trophy presentation and his teammates celebrated a heart-stopping 42-41 victory over Ohio State. His head coach, Kirby Smart, was gladhanding bowl dignitaries and broadcasters. Javon Bullard cradled his Defensive MVP trophy, and Sedrick Van Pran kept a tight grip on Georgia's Peach Bowl Trophy. Bennett stood there, hands empty, looking out over the Bulldog faithful that had stayed long past midnight on New Year's Eve, and he just shook his head, as if he couldn't believe what he'd just done.
