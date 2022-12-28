ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Robb Report

Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes

Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
lonelyplanet.com

The best European train routes to try in 2023

A new night train from Vienna to La Spezia, Italy offers a new way to access Liguria’s Cinque Terre © HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock. Fans of train travel like me are looking toward 2023 with excitement – and a newly expanded to-do list. The magic date on...
cntraveler.com

On Location: What It Takes to Create the Fantasy of ‘Emily in Paris’

For three seasons, Emily In Paris has welcomed viewers into a vibrant, aspirational version of Paris. Each year, production designer Anne Seibel introduces the audience to more and more real-world locations both in Paris, and around France. Emily (Lily Collins) finds herself everywhere from McDonald’s to Le Jules Verne.
travelyourway.net

The Tour de France Winning Smuggler Who Saved Hundreds of Lives in WW2

We’re off this week, our usual winter break spent with a combination of adventuring, relaxing, working when we should be relaxing, all of it over much too fast. Please enjoy this little dip into the archives as we recharge for 2023. – Ed. Italian Gino Bartali is one...
BoardingArea

Review: Aviator Apartment Business Lounge Copenhagen (CPH)

The Aviator Apartment Business Lounge in Copenhagen was a cozy little lounge that felt like a comfortable Danish apartment. Aviator Apartment Business Lounge Copenhagen Review (CPH) I visited this lounge ahead of my Finnair business class flight to Helsinki. Hours + Location + Access. The lounge is located directly adjacent...
travelawaits.com

2024 Riviera River Cruises Are On Sale — Here Are The Included Destinations

There’s good news if you’ve been thinking of taking a European river tour! Riviera River Cruises’ 2024 European cruises are on sale. Book a cabin or suite on a 2024 departure by February 28, 2023, and get a 10 percent discount. Beverage packages (usually $179 per person for an eight-day cruise) are included in the deal. Packages cover draught and non-alcoholic beers, house wines, wines by the glass, soda, and juice.
TheDailyBeast

In Paris, ‘Trendy’ Millennials Have Laid Siege to an Icon

In Paris you can rapidly quench a sudden thirst. At any time of the day, even late at night, you are sure to find a bistro, a bar, a café without going very far. Unless you have wandered into one of the few neighborhoods deprived in this respect, around the government buildings or on one of the long deserted avenues of the sixteenth arrondissement. This is a notable difference from New York, Berlin or London, where the pub, a magnificent institution, involves a certain ceremony, a slow process that has nothing to do with the little black coffee quickly consumed on the counter.
TechCrunch

Micromobility in limbo: Takeaways from Paris and LA

In cities like Paris, most people aren’t replacing car trips with shared e-scooter jaunts in a meaningful way; the cost of riding scooters makes them an expensive option for last-mile transit connections and equitable access; and the public disclosures of Bird and Helbiz have shown us that achieving profitability is incredibly difficult. Plus, cities that allowed shared e-scooter companies in their midsts are increasingly making it difficult for scooter companies to operate sustainably.
The Guardian

Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards

Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.

