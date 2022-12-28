Read full article on original website
Related
Woman's Guide To Interrailing Around Europe Is Inspiring
What better way is there to travel across Europe?
These New Viking River Cruises Take You To Christmas Markets Across Europe
If you ask any Christmas-obsessed person what’s on their holiday bucket list, a visit to Europe’s famed festive markets is likely to come up. And that’s what Viking seems to be banking on with its new lineup of yuletide-themed river cruises; these take travelers along some of the continent’s most famous rivers and stop at Christmas markets along the route.
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
I booked the cheapest sleeper accommodation on an overnight train in Europe. I got zero rest and wouldn't do it again.
Insider's reporter took an overnight train in Europe from Berlin to Vienna that costs $50 for a seat in a shared cabin with five other people.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes
Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
Berlin aquarium bursts: Official reveals 'first indications' of what caused massive rupture
A German official cited "material fatigue" as a possible cause of a 46-foot aquarium in Berlin rupturing, as a U.S. company that helped build it dispatches a team.
I traveled on the Eurostar from London to Paris on a $45 ticket and returned on a $136 ticket. As a solo traveler who packed light, the upgrade was unnecessary.
The Eurostar train operates across Europe. Insider's Maria Noyen traveled to and from France and the UK to see whether it was worth upgrading classes.
lonelyplanet.com
The best European train routes to try in 2023
A new night train from Vienna to La Spezia, Italy offers a new way to access Liguria’s Cinque Terre © HelloRF Zcool / Shutterstock. Fans of train travel like me are looking toward 2023 with excitement – and a newly expanded to-do list. The magic date on...
cntraveler.com
On Location: What It Takes to Create the Fantasy of ‘Emily in Paris’
For three seasons, Emily In Paris has welcomed viewers into a vibrant, aspirational version of Paris. Each year, production designer Anne Seibel introduces the audience to more and more real-world locations both in Paris, and around France. Emily (Lily Collins) finds herself everywhere from McDonald’s to Le Jules Verne.
CNBC
The gourmet food scene in the UAE is taking on the likes of Paris, New York and London
And this culinary boost for the the UAE's travel sector, leaders have announced plans to supercharge the tourism sector. Michelin chiefs say that the UAE is now on par with the big global gourmet destinations such as Paris, New York, Singapore, and London. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — While the...
travelyourway.net
The Tour de France Winning Smuggler Who Saved Hundreds of Lives in WW2
We’re off this week, our usual winter break spent with a combination of adventuring, relaxing, working when we should be relaxing, all of it over much too fast. Please enjoy this little dip into the archives as we recharge for 2023. – Ed. Italian Gino Bartali is one...
Review: Aviator Apartment Business Lounge Copenhagen (CPH)
The Aviator Apartment Business Lounge in Copenhagen was a cozy little lounge that felt like a comfortable Danish apartment. Aviator Apartment Business Lounge Copenhagen Review (CPH) I visited this lounge ahead of my Finnair business class flight to Helsinki. Hours + Location + Access. The lounge is located directly adjacent...
travelawaits.com
2024 Riviera River Cruises Are On Sale — Here Are The Included Destinations
There’s good news if you’ve been thinking of taking a European river tour! Riviera River Cruises’ 2024 European cruises are on sale. Book a cabin or suite on a 2024 departure by February 28, 2023, and get a 10 percent discount. Beverage packages (usually $179 per person for an eight-day cruise) are included in the deal. Packages cover draught and non-alcoholic beers, house wines, wines by the glass, soda, and juice.
In Paris, ‘Trendy’ Millennials Have Laid Siege to an Icon
In Paris you can rapidly quench a sudden thirst. At any time of the day, even late at night, you are sure to find a bistro, a bar, a café without going very far. Unless you have wandered into one of the few neighborhoods deprived in this respect, around the government buildings or on one of the long deserted avenues of the sixteenth arrondissement. This is a notable difference from New York, Berlin or London, where the pub, a magnificent institution, involves a certain ceremony, a slow process that has nothing to do with the little black coffee quickly consumed on the counter.
TechCrunch
Micromobility in limbo: Takeaways from Paris and LA
In cities like Paris, most people aren’t replacing car trips with shared e-scooter jaunts in a meaningful way; the cost of riding scooters makes them an expensive option for last-mile transit connections and equitable access; and the public disclosures of Bird and Helbiz have shown us that achieving profitability is incredibly difficult. Plus, cities that allowed shared e-scooter companies in their midsts are increasingly making it difficult for scooter companies to operate sustainably.
Spain tops world’s best tourist villages ranking with three awards
Three remote Spanish communities have been named as among the best villages in the world for tourists – the most entries for a single country. The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) recently revealed its annual list of the best tourism villages across the globe, with those included in the list scoring highly on social and environmental sustainability as well as their tourism work.
Comments / 0