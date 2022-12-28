The Simple Pleasures collection envisages garments as a vehicle for self expression, balanced with traditional styling that is made to last. Many of us have that treasured garment in our closet, something that we return to time after time, and regardless of how old it is, we are unwilling to stop wearing it and unable to throw it away—especially because of the emotional attachment we have for it. We aimed to embody that same feeling in each garment presented here, in part, by creating connections to iconic garment styles: those styles loved by previous generations’ that have remained in the public...

2 DAYS AGO