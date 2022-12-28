Read full article on original website
Toledo Zoo extends Lights Before Christmas
TOLEDO, Ohio — There's still time to visit the Toledo Zoo this holiday season. The zoo announced Wednesday it is extending the Lights Before Christmas through this weekend. Hours will be:. Wednesday and Thursday: Admission from 3-8 p.m.; zoo closes at 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday: Admission from 3-9...
thevillagereporter.com
PIKE-DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Residents Ask For Resignation Of Board Member
CROWDED ROOM … Members of the public stand crowded in the Delta School Board Office during the meeting on December 21st. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Pike-Delta-York Board of Education held their meeting on Wednesday, December 21st. More than forty people filed into the Delta Board of Education...
Lima News
Teens For Christ reportedly terminates two employees
LIMA — Teens for Christ has reportedly terminated two employees who were placed on administrative leave in July, according to a brief letter sent to donors Friday. The letter did not name which employees were terminated, and board members did not immediately return a call from The Lima News to confirm the terminations Friday afternoon.
13abc.com
Water main break in Davis building leaves local businesses with major damage
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vegan restaurant in downtown Toledo is struggling to stay afloat right now after a water main break left four inches of standing water in The Leaf and Seed Cafe and other business in the Davis building. Susan Herhold is the owner of The Leaf and...
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Rocky road comes to end for Ottawa chocolatiers
OTTAWA — Hunt Brothers Homestyle Baking and Candy Shop in Ottawa, Ohio, is closing its doors on December 31, 2022. Established in 2014 the business ran by Jason Hunt has decided to close the brick and mortar store located at 110 N. Walnut St. in Ottawa. According to Facebook...
13abc.com
Cities Urge Preventative Measures Following Influx of Burst Pipes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Extreme cold followed by a quick warming this week is causing pipes to freeze and subsequentially burst across Northwest Ohio. Workers in the City of Toledo patched 14 water main breaks and responded to more than 60 residential calls for water shutoffs over the long weekend.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 27-28
Honesti A. Buxton, 22, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail. 29 days suspended. $150 fine. Tianna L. Hill, 27, of Lima, found guilty of DUS-FRA. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $0 fine. Mendo R. Love, 48, of Detroit,...
13abc.com
Hittin’ the Town: New diner opens for late-night eats in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After hitting the town, you may have a hankering for some late-night eats, which that can be tough to do sometimes. But there’s a new option in town for you night owls. If you’re looking for a new kind of dining experience, you can spread your wings at the Night Owl Diner.
13abc.com
City of Toledo issues Water Boil Advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Public Utilities issued a Water Boil Advisory on Friday as a precaution to protect public health. The City says Toledo Water Distribution does not have evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated. However, due to a repair or disruption, there is a possibility of contamination.
WLWT 5
Ohio animal shelter emptied for its Home for the Holidays program
An Ohio animal shelter was emptied over the holiday weekend as fosters took in pets for its Home for the Holidays program. The Toledo Humane Society said its program was a big success with all 54 of its animals spending the holidays in a loving home. Each animal is spending...
SPCA: Reward offered after dogs found skinned in Allen County
LIMA, Ohio (WCMH) – A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of someone who allegedly skinned two dogs, then left them on the side of the road in northwest Ohio. In a Facebook post, the Ohio SPCA and Human Society asked the public’s help after two skinned dogs were found Saturday […]
wktn.com
ODOT Starting New Regional Transportation Planning Organization
Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, has introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The new RTPO will provide local public agencies access to more funding. The RTPO will provide local...
peakofohio.com
Several local fire departments receive 2023 MARCS grant
Several area fire departments received the 2023 MARCS ( Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant. The grant totals $3.5 million and is awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. In Logan County, five agencies received funding: Bellefontaine Fire Department ($1,200), Huntsville Fire Department ($1,200), Lakeview Fire Department ($1,200),...
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
13abc.com
Toledo Police Department shares report on fights at Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo police were on scene at the mall multiple times Monday after fights between teenagers broke out. A police report on one of the incidents gives a better idea of what happened. While officers received reports of teenagers fighting in the mall, officers said most of...
Sidney Daily News
Former Disney child actor remains jailed in Lima
LIMA — A one-time star on the Disney Channel remained in the Allen County jail Wednesday, nearly a week after his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing. An incident report from the Lima Police Department says Orlando Brown, 35, appeared to be suffering from mental disorders and was “delusional” when he was taken into custody on the morning of Dec. 22 following a domestic incident in Lima.
