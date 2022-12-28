Pretty sad this politician knows nothing about our form of government. Actually he probably does he just wants to change it so he has more power. Typical democrat/socialist
There's the key. Conservative judges appointed by Republicans shouldn't have the power or the authority to stop whatever rhe democrats come up with. This clown is a squad goof that'll do this routine for the next two years since the Republicans retook the house. Actually it would never make it to the senate as it's utterly insane. Yet another democrat that thinks it's a one party rule backed with the race card.
sorry just because you disagree with a decision congress can not interfere with the judicial branch of our government we are not a communist or socialist country
Related
Federal appeals court bars Biden administration from forcing Catholic groups to provide transgender care
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Calls for Sotomayor and Kagan to retire whip up Supreme Court term limit debate
Kyrsten Sinema Tries To Win Back Democrats With Re-Election on the Line
Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Asks Simplest, Most Damning Question As Supreme Court Entertains Canceling Democratic Elections
D.C. Bar Panel Deals Blow to Rudy Giuliani’s Quest to Keep Law License
White House tells Supreme Court there is no longer ‘justification’ left for Title 42
A Republican is seeking to throw out his daughter's absentee ballot after she voted for his Democratic opponent, a report says
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Biden staying without paying at St. Croix spread of billionaire Democrat donors: report
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
U.S. Senate Republicans signal they will not block $1.66 trillion spending bill
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
Sotomayor and Kagan need to think about retiring
Supreme Court justices issue scathing Title 42 dissent: 'We are a court of law'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez casts house Dems' sole vote against omnibus spending bill
Judge strips Alex Jones of bankruptcy protections after he tried to dodge $1.5B Sandy Hook judgment
Black Enterprise
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 446