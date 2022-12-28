Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky TodayMatt LillywhiteBowling Green, KY
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Come Up Short Against Middle Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball (4-7, 1-1 C-USA) were unable to hold on to an early lead, falling to Middle Tennessee (10-2, 3-0 C-USA) on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena. "We still are fighting for consistency," said head coach Greg Collins. "That's experience. Those lessons aren't...
WKU Athletics
Tops Can't Contain Blue Raider Second-Half Shooting in 65-60 Defeat
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball couldn't hold off a sharp-shooting Middle Tennessee team in the second half of Saturday's game, falling to the Blue Raiders 65-60 in its second Conference USA game of the season. MTSU shot 77.8% in the second half from beyond the arc after shooting...
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Return Home to Host Middle Tennessee
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — WKU women's basketball has a short turnaround after a road trip to Houston, returning home to face Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. The game is a White Out and fans are encouraged to wear white to the game. The first 250 fans will receive a special white WKU towel.
WKU Athletics
Lady Toppers Complete Comeback to Win C-USA Opener
HOUSTON, Texas — WKU women's basketball (4-6, 1-0 C-USA) had another comeback on the road, finding themselves down 12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Toppers fought back to earn a 79-74 win at Rice (9-2, 0-2 C-USA) on Thursday night in Houston. "I'm really...
WBKO
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury status is day-to-day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Before WKU’s conference opener against Rice, it was announced that head coach Rick Stansbury would not be coaching in the game, with assistant head coach Phil Cunningham taking over the head coaching duties. In the WKU Athletics statement, it said, “WKU Hilltopper Basketball head...
WBKO
Beshear appoints Bowling Green native as commonwealth attorney
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Kori Beck Bumgarner Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 8th Judicial Circuit to fill the vacancy left by incoming Circuit Judge, Chris Cohron. Bumgarner will take office Jan. 2, 2023. “I am honored Governor Beshear has appointed me to serve as...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WBKO
Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
WBKO
Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 19, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 19 to 22, 2022. The office was closed on Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds,...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash
A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Interstate 24 Motorcycle Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Indiana man that was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Timothy Towne was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Home Damaged In Fire
A home on Stanley Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire that started in the area of a heating and cooling unit Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say a fire that appears to have started around a heating and cooling unit damaged the side of the home and sent smoke inside the structure.
WBKO
Barren County Police Sheriff's Office has arrested a man following a fight on Thursday
The latest news and weather. Edmonson Water County District lifts boil water advisory for certain areas. The latest news and weather.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a truck was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway when an SUV driven by 34-year-old Kevin Poe that was behind the truck hit it.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
wnky.com
Southwest Airlines cancellations leave BG woman stranded 10 hrs in LA airport
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Southwest Airlines has canceled roughly 60 percent of its flights these last few days, and many of you responded to our News 40 Facebook post with your experiences stranded without a flight home from Christmas. When AmyLynn McCracken paid Southwest Airlines $800 for her round-trip...
Comments / 0