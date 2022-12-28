Read full article on original website
WXII 12
National Park Service approves downtown Winston-Salem Historic District proposal
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Park Service has approved a proposal to create a downtown Winston-Salem Historic District that will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The district is bound on the east by Chestnut Street and west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth...
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
Guilford County Schools doing winter repairs at 50+ sites after freezing holiday temperatures
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Schools maintenance crews are doing repairs at over 50 sites during the winter break. The repairs are in response to the freezing temperatures that were seen in the Triad during the holidays and the impact that it had on GCS facilities. Crews have currently completed 23 projects since […]
WXII 12
The city of Greensboro is planning to replace aging waterlines to reduce water breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Water main breaks have become a problem in Greensboro almost every winter. On Thursday, there were two along the same stretch of road just a couple of miles apart. Mike Borchers, the director of water resources, says the city of Greensboro is ramping up investment in...
Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
Empty Smith Home buildings used for Greensboro fire safety training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro is using a unique tactic to demolish some old, affordable housing units. It's allowing the fire department to burn them down, as part of live training exercises. This week, firefighters are burning buildings in the Smith Homes neighborhood to help brush up...
WXII 12
A water main break is impacting businesses in Pilot Mountain
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — People in Pilot Mountain are being asked by the town to boil their water before using it, after a water main break earlier this week. The owner of Cousin Gary's Family Restaurant says this is the first time the establishment has dealt with a boil water advisory.
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
thestokesnews.com
Chick-fil-A opening soon
King residents will likely be eating more chicken in 2023. The county’s first Chick-fil-A is slated to open at 549 Main Street in the new year. “I’m excited about bringing Chick-Fil-A to King,” said operator Ross Parrish. “It’s a great community.”. Parrish has been with...
City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers. The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key. “We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. […]
wschronicle.com
Catrina Thompson ends one chapter, begins a new one … still focused on service
Catrina Thompson has been the Winston-Salem Chief of Police for the past six years, but she’s been a leader and advocate for the community’s most vulnerable residents since moving to Winston-Salem in January of 1994. Motivated by the lessons and examples of her grandparents, Thompson has always been...
Community raised over $90k for NC high school band’s trip to Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band is getting a big honor. The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning to head to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to […]
Interstate 85 North/40 East crash closes lanes, shoulder in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lanes and shoulder closures are taking place on Interstate 85 North/40 East after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 141, near Exit 141 for Huffman Mill Road in Alamance County. The closures first began at 2:12 p.m. […]
‘I was in tears’: Greensboro woman plans to use $599,133 lottery win to help friends, family, donate to pet shelters
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While walking her dog, Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets and won a $599,133 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “It took a few days to sink in,” Lamb said. “It’s giving us a head start going into the new year.” A few hours before […]
Burst pipe temporarily closes Lexington restaurant ahead of second anniversary
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Intense cold has caused burst pipes all over the Piedmont Triad as temperatures plunged last week. From pipes at home to water mains in cities and towns, a lot of people are having a hard time with water, including a Piedmont Triad restaurant on the verge of its two-year anniversary. Nailah […]
alamancenews.com
Downtown Graham property, demolished by 2014 fire, now listed at just under $1 million
Former Graham city councilman Lee Kimrey has put his mixed-use property along West Elm Street in downtown Graham – currently home to a taproom, “Little Brothers Brewing Barrel & Bottle,” with an apartment above and attached garage in the rear – up for sale. Kimrey built...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Wendy Blankenship Cox
We are saddened to announce that Wendy Blankenship Cox, age 46 of Pulaski, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was a caring mother, daughter, sister,and friend. Wendy was a graduate of the Pulaski County High School class of 1994, and had a long career in sales at Xaloy. She was fun-loving with an enormous heart. There were many occasions when Wendy would go without to help complete strangers. She loved her motorcycles and driving fast down a deserted road. Wendy had a special place in her heart for her family, and her dogs Walter and Nugget, whom she loved dearly. Our lives will not be the same with the loss of our dear mother, daughter, sister and friend.
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
