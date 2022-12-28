Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: What's Ahead for Ohio's Unsettled Political Maps?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
West Virginia Public Service Commission Approves Surcharge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements. The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission's Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West...
Mental Health Reporting Requirements Among New Georgia Laws
ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but...
California Deputy Killed by Driver, Suspect Dies in Shootout
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday by a man with a violent criminal history during a traffic stop and the suspect later died in a shootout on a freeway, authorities said. Isaiah Cordero, 32, had pulled over a pickup...
2 Killed, 1 Wounded in California Shooting, Suspect At-Large
BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Police are seeking a man who is wanted in connection with the killings of two people and the wounding of a third in Southern California earlier this week. The Banning Police Department received a report of gunfire and people running shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday....
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Kids, Most of Them Unvaccinated
Measles Outbreak in Ohio Infects 82 Kids, Most of Them Unvaccinated. FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A measles outbreak in central Ohio has now infected at least 82 children. Most of those impacted by the outbreak have been under the age of 5, state officials reported. Since details...
