ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Humboldt County double homicide suspect captured after high speed pursuit

EUREKA — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said.Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove off in a Toyota Tundra, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.Deputies chased him on Interstate 101 to Arcata and through Trinidad, reaching speeds of 100 mph and sometimes driving the wrong way in traffic before a California Highway Patrol pushed his car off the road, authorities said.However, the car continued on...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Sheriff Releases Names, Details in Pine Hill Shootings

Editor's note: Be advised this story contains descriptions of domestic violence that readers may find disturbing. Skip to the bottom for information about local domestic violence services. According to Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal, Russell Albers’ girlfriend had made the decision to leave him and their abusive relationship behind.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Arrest made after church in Salyer broken into and vandalized

SALYER, Calif. — Deputies arrested a 31-year-old Joseph Beeson who admitted to breaking into and vandalizing a church in the Salyer area on Wednesday night. Officials with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said their deputies responded to Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 on Wednesday night and found the front doors kicked in, windows broken, furniture overturned, and items thrown about.
SALYER, CA
kymkemp.com

Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot

On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Manhunt underway for suspect in Humboldt County double murder

EUREKA — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said.Humboldt County sheriff's deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff's spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.Russell Martin Albers is being sought in connection with the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a news...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Seven year prison sentence given to 20-year-old man involved in July 4th assault

EUREKA, Calif. — One of the suspects involved in the July 4th assault was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday. 20-year-old Joseph Boxell was sentenced after his role in the assault in which he exited his car and hit s man twice over the head with a wine bottle in Old Town Eureka. According to the District Attorney's office, the victim watched fireworks with his child when people verbally abused him with racial slurs. That's when Boxwell attacked him. The victim required medical attention.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info

Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid

Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
EUREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Repairs underway after church vandalized

SALYER, Calif. - A church in Trinity County was broken into and vandalized this week. It happened at Salyer Wayside Chapel on Highway 299 in Salyer. A church member said 80% of the windows were destroyed. Pianos were damaged along with almost all Christmas decorations, office supplies and electronics. The...
SALYER, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies

Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy