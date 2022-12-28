Read full article on original website
‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson
Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
morrisfocus.com
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Honors Lieutenant Susan Johnson Upon Retirement
MORRIS COUNTY — After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service. They expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
3 Suspects Lead Cops On Chase In Westchester After Stealing Vehicle, 1 Still On Loose: Police
Three suspects charged with stealing a vehicle failed to avoid capture after leading police on a lengthy chase in Westchester County, authorities said. The chase happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 1:30 p.m., when police in New Rochelle were told that a stolen vehicle had entered the city aft…
Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend
Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ
UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
Police: Teen charged in shooting of 14-year-old in Jersey City
Police say the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive. Authorities say that the 14-year-old was shot in the left thigh.
morrisfocus.com
Morris County Sheriff’s Office Promotes Two Captains Leaders with Tactical & K9 Experience
MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon is pleased to announce the promotions of Detective Captain Walter Rawa, Jr. and Detective Captain Aaron Tomasini. Captain Rawa will oversee the Court Services Division, and Captain Tomasini will oversee the Patrol Division. Captain Rawa, who is a law enforcement legacy, was...
Duo steals $250K in jewelry from NJ home, suspects sought
Two men are being sought by New Jersey police for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in jewelry from a New Jersey home a day after Christmas, police said.
Unidentified man found fatally shot in head in NJ: officials
Police in New Jersey are investigating the death of an unidentified man shot in the head Thursday night, authorities said.
Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody
Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
Girlfriend Of Fugitive Elmwood Park Shooter Didn't Originally Know His Violent Past: Neighbors
UPDATE: An Elmwood Park resident whose fugitive live-in boyfriend is wanted for shooting her friend and co-worker at their home two nights ago made a public plea Thursday to “end this nightmare.”. Lisa Dolack included the police wanted poster while asking folks on Facebook to help authorities track down...
Police Capture NY Man Accused Of Killing His Mother In Central Jersey
A 41-year-old man from New York has been arrested in connection with his mother's killing, authorities said.Jason Gordon was arrested and charged with murder in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Dec. 28, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunsw…
Accused DWI Motorist Charged With Assaulting North Arlington Police
Two North Arlington police officers complained of pain after a driver who failed a sobriety field test resisted arrest, authorities said. The officers had stopped Luis Alberto Carillo, 42, after seeing his vehicle being operated erratically on the Belleville Turnpike around 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, Police Chief Scott M. Hedenberg said.
They Targeted Corner Lots: Duo Charged In $150K Burglary Spree At Nassau County Homes
Two men are facing charges in connection with a string of burglaries on Long Island. Joshua Mellado-Gonzalez, age 32, and Mauricio Fuentes-Jimenez, age 31, both of Queens Village, were arrested by Nassau County Police on Thursday, Dec. 29. Investigators said the pair was responsible for a dozen break-ins around the...
'Armed And Dangerous': Manhunt Intensifies For Accused Shooter Of New Milford Woman
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged. James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find him is asked to dial 911 immediately and not try to approach him.
North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday
A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
VIDEO: Violent armed robbery crew enters victims' homes, cars in 2-borough spree
Police are seeking an armed robbery crew that struck four times in Brooklyn and Staten Island this month, including three times in a single day.
Man killed in Paterson after being shot in the head, police say
A man was killed in a shooting in Paterson on Thursday night, according to authorities. The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the head, at around 9:45 p.m. on North Main and Arch streets. Police found the victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the...
