ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

‘John Doe’ Shot Dead In Paterson

Authorities were trying to identify a man shot dead on a Paterson street corner. The victim was shot in the head and arm at the intersection of North Main and Arch streets around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, they said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Passaic County Prosecutor...
PATERSON, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Honors Lieutenant Susan Johnson Upon Retirement

MORRIS COUNTY — After 26 years of service in law enforcement, Lieutenant Susan Johnson has announced her retirement. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Deputy Chief Robert McNally honored Lt. Johnson for her superlative service. They expressed the gratitude of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on her last day.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man accused of ‘violently assaulting’ his girlfriend

Editors Note: This article as been updated with the correction that the suspect was released on bail. EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have arrested and charged a man after he was found “violently assaulting” his girlfriend in a Monroe County home. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
94.5 PST

4 juveniles charged — teen fatally stabbed in Union City, NJ

UNION CITY — Two 15-year-olds and two 16-year-olds are charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a city teen. Charges against the juveniles suggest that 15-year-old Allen Flores was the victim of an armed robbery in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue on the evening of Dec. 20. He was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead from an apparent stab wound.
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Five Shot In Jersey City, Teen In Custody

Five people were shot in Jersey City in separate incidents on Thursday, Dec. 29, and a 16-year-old boy has been charged in one, authorities said.The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the boy shot a 14-year-old victim in the left thigh at Armstrong Avenue and MLK Drive, city spokesperson…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – A Morris County pharmacy worker has pleaded guilty to a medical bribery and kickback scheme for medications. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today the admission of a pharmacy employee who conspired to pay bribes and kickbacks in exchange for prescriptions being steered to the Morris County, New Jersey, pharmacy where he worked. During a videoconference before U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to violate the federal anti-kickback statute. Magdalena Jimenez, 58, of Newark, previously pleaded guilty to a parallel The post North Jersey pharmacy worker guilty of taking bribes, kickbacks for meds appeared first on Shore News Network.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘They were killing him’: As details emerge, judge grants NJ Transit driver’s release in shooting of teen, but Staten Islander still jailed for now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— A New Jersey Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a motion by prosecutors to hold a NJ Transit bus driver from Staten Island in police custody, following a shooting incident two weeks ago that left a 15-year-old male seriously injured. However, the Hudson County (N.J.) Prosecutor’s...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed following brazen New Jersey bank robbery on Wednesday

A multi law enforcement agency investigation is underway in Monmouth County following a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday morning in Middletown Township. Middletown Township Police were called to Valley National Bank on Route 35 in the Kohl's Plaza around 10:40 am on a report of a bank robbery that had been committed, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy