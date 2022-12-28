ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, NJ

GoColumbialions.com

Columbia Caps Memorable 2022 in Convincing Fashion

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Columbia threw its own New Year's Eve party at the expense of Yale, bringing a memorable 2022 calendar year to an end with a convincing victory, 97-53, Saturday afternoon at Lee Amphitheater. Columbia (12-2, 1-0 Ivy) extended its winning streak to nine, which stands alone...
NEW HAVEN, CT
GoColumbialions.com

(RV) Columbia Begins Ivy League Quest Saturday at Yale

NEW YORK – Riding its best 13-game start in program history, Columbia (11-2, 0-0 Ivy) begins its quest for an Ivy League title on New Year's Eve at Yale (6-7, 0-0 Ivy). Tip-off at Lee Amphitheater is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. TICKETS. Fans can purchase tickets ahead of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoColumbialions.com

Men's Basketball Holds Off Yale for 62-60 Victory to Open Ivy League Play

NEW YORK - Columbia ended 2022 with a clean slate as Ivy League play tipped off. The Lions will enter 2023 with a 1-0 conference record. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Avery Brown added 16 points and three assists as Columbia opened up conference play with a 62-60 win over Yale on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium in front of 1,011 fans for a New Year's Eve matinee.
NEW HAVEN, CT

