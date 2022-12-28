NEW YORK - Columbia ended 2022 with a clean slate as Ivy League play tipped off. The Lions will enter 2023 with a 1-0 conference record. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Avery Brown added 16 points and three assists as Columbia opened up conference play with a 62-60 win over Yale on Schiller Court at Levien Gymnasium in front of 1,011 fans for a New Year's Eve matinee.

