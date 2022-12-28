Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.

BEND, OR ・ 5 HOURS AGO