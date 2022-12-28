Read full article on original website
Oregon State Parks free guided 1st Day Hikes happening Sunday
Oregon State Parks is hosting free guided First Day Hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1, led by park rangers led by rangers and volunteers. Among those parks participating are Smith Rock, Tumalo, La Pine and The Cove Palisades. The $5 day-use parking fee is waived on Jan. 1 for all state...
Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering
ODFW announces 2023 steelhead restrictions
JOHN DAY – Steelhead fishing restrictions continue on the mid-Columbia River as well as portions of the John Day and Walla Walla rivers beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said continuing the restrictions are necessary due to a run that is just 45 percent of the 20-year average.
▶️ Our favorite stories of 2022: Oregon’s only state-owned gravel highway
We at Central Oregon Daily News have been thrilled to bring you the stories of the High Desert and beyond these past 12 months. We wanted to look back and not only re-share with you some of our favorites, but tell you why we love them so much. “I love...
Many of Oregon’s Beaches Abound With Agates
Agates are rocks. More specifically, they’re a form of chalcedony typically semi-transparent to translucent. Size-wise, more often than not, agates range somewhere between a jelly bean and a jawbreaker. They come in various colors and compositions and can be quite fetching. As such, folks ranging from the casual beachcomber to seasoned rockhounds like to collect them. Lucky for them—well, lucky for us—the Oregon Coast is a great place to find agates.
▶️ Top Central Oregon stories of 2022
More of you have made the switch to Central Oregon Daily News in 2022. It’s been our privilege to bring you the news and the unique stories of the High Desert. Here is a look at the top stories from the region over the past year. Deadly shooting at...
▶️ The 10 most-watched videos on centraloregondaily.com for 2022
Which videos got your attention on centraloregondaily.com in 2022? Here’s a look at the ten most-watched videos on our website. This first one doesn’t come from here in Central Oregon or even from the Pacific Northwest, but given the recent wave of winter weather we’ve had, it wouldn’t be a shock if it had been. It was an Iowa Department of Transportation camera video of a semi truck losing control on an icy highway. The trailer barely misses a pickup truck in the median before the rig skids sideways to a halt along the side of the road.
Steelhead fishing restrictions continue in new year in mid-Columbia and John Day, Walla Walla rivers
Catching Up with Katie Harman, Oregon’s First (and Only) Miss America
In September of 2001, just 11 days after hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a Pennsylvania field, a 21-year-old from Gresham, Oregon, was crowned the 75th Miss America. Katie Harman, a petite Portland State University sophomore with a stunning, outsize soprano voice—she won the preliminary talent...
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
MAP: Multnomah County is drought-free, but much of Oregon remains in drought
A cold, wet and icy December has brought Multnomah County out of a drought, but much of the Western U.S. still faces a severe drought.
The Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season Has Been Delayed
Commercial Dungeness Crabbing Season: On the Oregon Coast, commercial crabbers are still waiting for the Dungeness crabbing season to begin so that they may begin their fishing operations. The start of the season, which was supposed to take place on December 1, has been pushed back because significant concentrations of the poisonous domoic acid have been found in crabs caught off the coast of Coos Bay.
Oregon Breweries & Taprooms that Closed in 2022
It’s been a rough few years for craft beer, Oregon’s infamous rain falls on the new and old breweries alike. Today we look back and say goodbye to the Oregon and SW Washington breweries and taprooms that closed in 2022. New School Beer has always focused on the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
▶️ Oregon Whale Watch Week begins Thursday for 1st time since pandemic
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Whale Watch Week in Oregon returned in-person for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday, drawing visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual gray whale migration to the state’s coastline. By early afternoon, more than 500 people had flocked to the...
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
What is the Oregon Outback?
For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
Hidden glass float schedule released for 2023 in Lincoln City
Still hunting for a hidden glass float on Oregon coast beaches? There are a few days in particular this year you should mark on your calendar. A colorful glass float is hidden every day somewhere on a beach around Lincoln City, part of a program called Finders Keepers, run by local tourism organization Explore Lincoln City, but odds of finding one are much better on “special drop” days, when dozens or even hundreds of floats are hidden at once.
Falling Trees Killed Five People on Oregon Highways During Tuesday’s Windstorm
Five people traveling on Oregon highways Tuesday were killed by trees falling onto the road in the span of four hours, casualties of an intense windstorm that left 200,000 people without power. The National Weather Service’s Portland office recorded hurricane-force winds along the northern Oregon Coast yesterday afternoon: 86 miles...
Pilot Programme for Mediation Seeks to Stop the Rising Number of Evictions in Oregon
Pilot Programme for Mediation: According to data compiled by Portland State University, 2,141 eviction cases were filed in Oregon courts during the month of November. Since the year 2022 began, 16,788 applications have been submitted. One of the goals of a new pilot program is to reduce the number of cases that result in mandatory deportation.
