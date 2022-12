SIUE Cougars (9-4, 0-0 OVC) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-9, 0-0 OVC) Thursday, December 29, 7:30 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. SIUE erased an 18-point second half deficit to score a signature win, knocking off Saint Louis 69-67 at Chaifetz Arena Wednesday night. The win is just the second for SIUE in its series with Saint Louis and the first since December 1982. A running layup by Ray'Sean Taylor with 30 seconds to play gave SIUE a 68-67 lead. On the ensuing possession, SLU's Francis Okoro was called for an offensive foul turning the ball back over to SIUE. Taylor was fouled with 12 seconds to play and knocked down one of two free throws.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO