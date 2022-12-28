It seems all stellar athletes are superstitious to a certain degree and go through various rituals before each game. Minneota senior standout Ireland Stassen is no different. “Yeah, I am a little superstitious, I guess,” Stassen said with a laugh. “I think we all were on the volleyball team. I have to put my right arm in my jersey before my left arm, and then I put my head in. I have to put my right shoe on before my left. I’ve been doing it so long now that I don’t even know I’m doing it anymore.”

MINNEOTA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO