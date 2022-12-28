Read full article on original website
minneotamascot.com
Donald Sanow
A celebration for the life of Donald Sanow, 86, of Minneota, will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Minneota. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service, 1-2 p.m. at the remembrance center. Interment will take place at a later date. Military Honors will follow the service at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Minneota. Don died on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.
minneotamascot.com
Ona Olevson
Ona Louise (Yeo) Olevson, 98, of Minneota passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at the Avera Nursing Home in Tyler. A memorial service for Ona will be held at Horvath Remembrance Center in Minneota on Friday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. with a public visitation beginning an hour prior. The committal service will take place at Hope Lutheran Cemetery following the memorial service.
minneotamascot.com
Yesteryear
Five-year-old Minneota girl breaks arm in fall at her home. The five-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sarazyn of Minneota fell from a chair in her home and broke her right arm at the elbow on New Year's Day. Deen heads to Chicago to attend furniture show. W.H. Deen of...
minneotamascot.com
Minneota wrestlers impress in elite Rogers tournament
Zack Fier placed second at 160 pounds and Minneota placed 12th among 36 teams despite having only six varsity wrestlers compete in the Rogers Holiday Matness Tournament last Thursday and Friday. This marked the first competition of the season for the wrestlers, who got off to a late start due...
minneotamascot.com
Vikings hand TMB first loss, 65-52
Playing third game in as many nights, Minneota improves to 4-1 on season. Despite playing its third game in as many days, Minneota came away with its best showing of the season in a 65-52 victory over previously unbeaten Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Thursday night in Tracy. "Before these games we only had...
minneotamascot.com
Vikings go 1-1 at SMSU Holiday Classic
Inneota couldn't get the cover off the basket and shot just 17 percent in falling to Murray County Central 48-22 on the second day of the Borch's Sporting Goods/SMSU Holiday Classic Saturday morning in Marshall. Both teams struggled offensively in the first half with 14 ½ minutes having elapsed before...
minneotamascot.com
A league of her own
It seems all stellar athletes are superstitious to a certain degree and go through various rituals before each game. Minneota senior standout Ireland Stassen is no different. “Yeah, I am a little superstitious, I guess,” Stassen said with a laugh. “I think we all were on the volleyball team. I have to put my right arm in my jersey before my left arm, and then I put my head in. I have to put my right shoe on before my left. I’ve been doing it so long now that I don’t even know I’m doing it anymore.”
minneotamascot.com
Mother Nature giving snowplow drivers a tough time this winter
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) reminds the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a state highway or street. City, county and state snow plow drivers have already been overloaded this winter, which officially started on Dec. 21. “We’ve already had more snow than...
