Angela Ortiz
3d ago
Lol, damn why all u people think that everything that happens with weapons are have to be gang related..it could be the immigrants that are coming from other places..especially where it happened in that area a lot of immigrants stay there..
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after shooting in front of 11:11 Bar in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police identified the man who died after a shooting in front of a bar in east El Paso on Wednesday. The shooting happened outside the 11:11 bar at 1441 N. Zaragoza. Police officials identified the man who died as 35-year-old Alonso Lamas Chavez. Upon...
cbs4local.com
Woman arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman was arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in east El Paso on Monday. Officers arrested 27-year-old Jenny Lee Rojo. The incident happened at the 12000 block of Kira Christel around 6:40 p.m. According to the initial investigation, officers were called to...
Police continue search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run, killing a 24-year-old man a year and a half ago in Northeast El Paso. According to Crime Stoppers of El Paso, on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at […]
PD: Man fatally shot in East El Paso, suspect still at large
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Police are still searching for the gunman after a shooting on the morning of December 28, at the 11/11 bar, located at 1440 North Zaragoza Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim had been shot by an individual with a rifle who had emerged from a vehicle. The […]
KFOX 14
Police identify man who died after rollover in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who died after a rollover in northeast El Paso on Friday. The crash happened at 6700 Alabama. Officials identified the man as 48- year old Oscar Muniz. According to what has been discovered so far, Muniz was...
cbs4local.com
Police need the community's help to find driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run from last year that claimed the life of one El Paso man. According to police, the crash happened in northeast El Paso on May 23, 2021. The crash happened...
Man dies in roll over crash after losing control of vehicle in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Traffic Investigators are still examining a traffic fatality that occurred Friday morning at the 6700 block of Alabama street. According to officials, 48-year-old Oscar Muniz was driving north on Alabama street early Friday morning. Police add that Munoz was driving in the rain. He reportedly lost control of the […]
cbs4local.com
Inmate has gone missing from La Tuna's satellite camp Saturday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An inmate has gone missing from the satellite camp next to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. According to a statement issued by the FCI spokesperson the inmate, Christian Delgado was discovered missing Saturday morning just before 11 a.m. Delgado is...
KFOX 14
1 dead in rollover crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to a rollover crash on Alabama and Mountain Ridge around 12:30 early Friday morning. Police confirm one person died. Southbound lanes of Alabama were blocked off from Mountain Ridge. This is a developing story,...
El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown
EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Pasoans spent their New Year's Eve giving migrants something to smile about. Local organizations threw a fiesta for the migrants living on the streets of Downtown El Paso. The party included food, drinks, clothes, and even live entertainment and music. "It being what it is, it brings us a The post El Pasoans throw New Year’s Eve Fiesta for migrants downtown appeared first on KVIA.
City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets
EL PASO, Texas -- Officials with the city of El Paso say there has been a rise in complaints from residents near Sacred Heart Church. A city spokesperson says residents have complained of drug use, drug paraphernalia, harassment, intimidation, and littering. The city adds that it is increasing its law enforcement presence in the area The post City officials speak out about issues with migrants on El Paso’s streets appeared first on KVIA.
Man shot during physical altercation in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call regarding a gunshot victim in far east El Paso on the 300 block of Citadel Dr. The call came at 3:18 a.m. early this morning and according to officers on the crime scene, several subjects had been […]
City responds to press conference held by migrant advocates regarding ‘offensive’ mural
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of migrant advocates based in San Antonio called an urgent press conference Thursday, Dec. 29, at Sacred Heart Church due to EPPD taking down a mural depicting the journey of migrants in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso has since then responded, stating that the group […]
Man hospitalized after being mauled by 10 dogs in Ciudad Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 23-year-old man was walking to a nearby store in Ciudad Juarez on Dec. 25 when he was mauled by 10 dogs. According to our news partners across the border, Julio Cesar Diaz Ramirez was attacked by the dogs which left multiple lesions on different parts of his face and […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 30, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
City gives tour of former Bassett Middle School, serving as migrant shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso’s Office of Emergency Management gave local media outlets a tour on Friday of the former Bassett Middle School in Central El Paso which will serve as a temporary shelter for migrants. This is one of two vacant schools that the El Paso Independent School District […]
Police: Arrests made for allegedly bullying migrants, selling drugs
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to EPPD, there has been an increased presence of officers in the area near Sacred Heart Church and various complaints from migrants and local residents. According to a press release from EPPD, two migrants from Venezuela were arrested and one was detained recently near Sacred Heart Church. On Friday Dec. […]
Courthouse News Service
El Paso to answer for resident’s flooded home
EL PASO, Texas — A Texas appeals court found that governmental immunity does not bar all of an El Paso homeowner’s claims against the city after its street resurfacing project allegedly caused flooding that damaged her home and injured her when a water line broke. The city could have foreseen this would happen.
Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?
It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
southarkansassun.com
A Colorado Springs man allegedly killed his roommate by bow and arrow due to a possible acid overdose.
A 36-year-old Colorado Springs man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate with a compound bow and arrow. After the incident, the suspect, Carlos Alberto Trejo, allegedly broke into a local police station and turned himself in. A Colorado Springs police officer allegedly caught Trejo trying to enter...
