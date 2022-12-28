Louise Collora Trueblood, 104, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home in rural Wellman. Louise was a Valentine’s Day baby, born February 14, 1918, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Clarence and Ethel (Taft) Smith. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School and attended the Burlington Beauty Academy. Mount Pleasant was Louise’s home for nearly all of her life. In 1945, Louise married Samuel Collora, to this union they were blessed with three children. Samuel died in 1956. Louise married Richard Trueblood in 1975, he died four years later. Louise was an extremely hardworking woman, raising three kids on her own and holding various jobs. She owned and operated Pine Crest Grocery, Gas Station, and Cabins. She was a beautician for the Mental Health Institution, as well as had a salon in her home. She later worked for Emerson Electric, Vega Industries, and Beavers Market. Louise was a member of the JS Sewing Club, Questers, Coatery Book Club, China Painting Club and the Congregational Church of Mount Pleasant. Louise’s family was very important to her and she loved them dearly.

MOUNT PLEASANT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO