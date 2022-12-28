Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
Ricky “Easy” Oberly
Ricky “Easy” Oberly, 64, of Wapello passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in memorial of Ricky. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are caring for Ricky’s arrangements and his family.
kilj.com
2022 3rd Quarter Year in Review
The Iowa Department of Transportation announced that Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission had been awarded a $480,000 Public Transit Infrastructure Grant. The grant will improve the newly-acquired SEIBUS Mount Pleasant facility at 1405 N. Broadway in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.The project is for a major renovation of an existing facility in Mt. Pleasant. The property consists of two buildings: an 8,600 sq. ft. steel warehouse and 3,200 sq. ft. steel front office/storage facility.
kilj.com
From the Mount Pleasant City Council Meeting
The Mount Pleasant City Council met in regular session Wednesday night. The Council did not approve an amendment to the home occupation sign ordinance to allow for increased signage size. There was a request from a resident to increase the size allowed and both the Council Ordinance Committee and the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended a change to 4 square feet.
kilj.com
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Comments / 0