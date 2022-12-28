Ricky “Easy” Oberly, 64, of Wapello passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in memorial of Ricky. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are caring for Ricky’s arrangements and his family.

WAPELLO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO