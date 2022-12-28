Read full article on original website
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
From 'quiet quitting' to 'career cushioning,' here are the workplace trends that took 2022 by storm — and whether they'll continue in 2023
This has been the year of workplace buzzwords, but experts say the popularity of terms like "quiet-quitting" reveals shifting attitudes about work.
These 20 companies are hiring a ton of tech workers
Even as big tech names like Twitter are laying off employees, firms like Deloitte and PwC are still looking for tech workers, according to Indeed.
massdevice.com
SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis partner on kidney injury treatment
SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq:ICU) and Nuwellis (Nasdaq:NUWE) today announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement. Nuwellis agreed to market and distribute SeaStar’s selective cytopheretic device (SCD). The SCD treats acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. It selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop cytokine storm. The system works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to help the body return to homeostasis.
'Career cushioning' is the latest workplace trend, seeing employees create a 'Plan B' ahead of a looming recession and job cuts
Workers who are "career cushioning" are looking to add an extra layer of security during uncertain economic times.
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
NASDAQ
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Option Care Health, LifeStance Health, Addus HomeCare and Pennant
Chicago, IL – December 30, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH, LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, Addus HomeCare Corp. ADUS and The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG. Industry: Healthcare - Outpatient. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2033370/4-stocks-to-watch-amid-a-challenging-outpatient-home-health-industry. The pandemic altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare...
CNBC
Startups find better access to talent as top tech companies cut jobs, freeze hiring
The recent surge in layoffs at top tech companies is leading some in the industry to opt for startup jobs. "It’s been a big-tech talent loss but startups’ gain,” said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. Tech companies cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022, including more...
money.com
Highest Paying Business Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.
Hiring Chesco: Employee Turnover Continues to Increase. Check Out What It’s Costing Companies
Employee turnover continues to plague the workforce as 48 percent of U.S. hiring managers say their company is experiencing increased turnover, up from 44 percent in late 2021.
Asking about pay in a job interview makes you less likely to get hired
Call it the job seeker's paradox: You need to earn a living, but acknowledging that out loud to a prospective employer is a professional no-no.
