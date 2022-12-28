ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
massdevice.com

SeaStar Medical, Nuwellis partner on kidney injury treatment

SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq:ICU) and Nuwellis (Nasdaq:NUWE) today announced an exclusive U.S. license and distribution agreement. Nuwellis agreed to market and distribute SeaStar’s selective cytopheretic device (SCD). The SCD treats acute kidney injury (AKI) in children. It selectively targets the most activated pro-inflammatory neutrophils and monocytes to stop cytokine storm. The system works with continuous kidney replacement therapy (CKRT) to help the body return to homeostasis.
NASDAQ

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Option Care Health, LifeStance Health, Addus HomeCare and Pennant

Chicago, IL – December 30, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH, LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, Addus HomeCare Corp. ADUS and The Pennant Group, Inc. PNTG. Industry: Healthcare - Outpatient. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2033370/4-stocks-to-watch-amid-a-challenging-outpatient-home-health-industry. The pandemic altered the nature and dynamics of the healthcare...
money.com

Highest Paying Business Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.

Comments / 0

Community Policy