Mercury Microbraid, Is That You? 2023 Astrological Forecast With Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde Transits

Happy new year, star babes! There are all kinds of dazzling new beginnings on the cosmic horizon as we look over the astrology of 2023, and some of the planetary activity in January will help to set the stage for all the magic that’s to come. We’re off to a slower-than-usual start, thanks to both Mars and Mercury in retrograde until mid-January — but by the end of the month, all zodiac signs will be in a better groove and ready to slay their New Year’s goals. Get your shiny new datebooks ready, because you’ll want to make a note of all the major astrological events in January.

1 DAY AGO