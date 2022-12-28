Sheriff’s Office Confirms That Pine Hill Double Homicide Suspect is Now in Custody Following Today’s High-Speed Chase up 101

Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:33 a.m.: CHP Now Reports This Is a Fatal Crash] Major Injury Fiery Crash on 101 Near Fortuna
Two vehicles, one a yellow pickup, crashed north of the exit at Kenmar near Fortuna Hwy 36 and at least one caught on fire, according to reports from the Incident Commander over the scanner. Two people were trapped and received major injuries and are now being taken by two ambulances...
North Coast Journal
Double Murder Suspect Arrested after High Speed Chase
Russell Albers, the suspect in a Dec. 27 double-murder in the Pine Hill area of Eureka, was arrested today after a high-speed pursuit, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Pishka Court in McKinleyville after someone saw...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Victims of Tuesday’s Double Homicide Identified
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office this morning released the names of the two people who were shot to death shortly after midnight Tuesday in the Pine Hill neighborhood south of Eureka. Following autopsies conducted by a forensic pathologist in the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Coroners division, the victims have been...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wild Police Chase Through the North County Today; One Person in Custody
The suspect in yesterday’s double homicide, Russell Albers, was the driver of the truck and has been booked into the county correctional facility. See post here. We’re not yet 100 percent certain about what it’s all about, but there was a crazy police chase on Highway 101 north from McKinleyville to somewhere near Big Lagoon this afternoon.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Pine Hill Double Murder Suspect Arraigned, Pleads Not Guilty; Charges Could Put Him in Prison For Life With No Parole
A McKinleyville man suspected of shooting two people to death and wounding two others pleaded not guilty today to charges that could put him prison for life without parole. Deputy Public Defender Casey Russo entered the pleas on behalf of 41-year-old Russell Martin Albers, charged with murdering Jennifer Paddock, 42, and Daniel Garcia, 51, on Tuesday morning in their home at 4800 block of Crane St. in Eureka. Two other women in the house were wounded by gunfire and are in local hospitals.
kymkemp.com
Two Arrested in Crescent City After One Fires Shot
On 12-28-2022 at about 1847 hrs, Officers from the Crescent City Police Department were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue for two male subjects involved in an argument. Deputies from the Del Norte Sheriffs Office and Officers from the California Highway Patrol also responded to assist with the incident.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Attempted Murder Suspect Released From Jail; Alleged Victims Not Interested in Pursuing Charges
A Eureka teen accused of attempted murder and firing at an occupied vehicle is out of jail today on supervised release. Judge Kelly Neel, who earlier this week set bail at $190,000 for Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez-Ralls, decided this afternoon to release him. Neel noted Fernandez-Ralls is employed, attending college and has no criminal record. He just turned 18 and lives with his family.
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Human Trafficking on Trinity County Cannabis Grow
The following is a press release issued by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
lostcoastoutpost.com
20-Year-Old Gets Seven-Year Prison Sentence for Fourth of July Wine Bottle Attack
Press release from the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office:. Today, 20-year-old Joseph Boxell received a 7-year prison sentence following his plea to a charge of Assault by Means Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury with a strike prior. Boxell committed the strike prior on Jan. 12, 2021 in Arcata, when he brandished a firearm at two people walking by (thereby committing another felony assault). He pled “open” to that case, meaning all sentencing options were left open to the judge, who chose to give him probation.
lostcoastoutpost.com
The New Telephone Scams Are Getting More and More Sophisticated, Sheriff’s Office Says; Here Are Ways to Spot Them
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has recently received several reports of a phone scam targeting our community. As part of this scam, the caller claims they are from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and may identify as current and/or former...
kymkemp.com
EPD Seeks Citizens Who Came to Officer’s Aid
Eureka Police are looking for community members who assisted an officer. On May 30th, 2021, several citizens assisted and officer with the Eureka Police Department in detaining a subject who was actively resisting arrest. We are interested in identifying and recognizing those that came to the officer’s aid. If you recognize or know any details or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Katie Hill at 707-441-4095. We are trying to identify three of the four male citizens seen below; one in the plaid shirt and the other two in black t-shirts.
kymkemp.com
‘Help us…Help us…My mom’s dying’: Neighbor Describes Shooting That Left a 4-Year-Old an Orphan
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department still seeks Russell Albers in connection with yesterday’s early morning shooting deaths of a four-year-old girl’s parents on Crane Street in Eureka as well as sending two other women to the hospital after shooting them–one of the surviving victims was a former domestic partner of the suspect.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
lostcoastoutpost.com
18-Year-Old Man Arrested For Attempted Murder This Morning After Allegedly Shooting Firearm at Fellow Motorist on 101 Near the 299 Intersection, CHP Says
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls, was traveling on US-101 northbound, south of SR-299, in his 2014 Mercedes C350 when he was involved in a freeway violence incident with another motorist. Mr. Fernandez Ralls brandished a semi-automatic handgun...
kymkemp.com
Highway 199 Scheduled to Close January 3 & 4 Due to Tree Work, Detour Available
Heads up to Del Norte County travelers: U.S. 199 near the 101 junction will be fully closed again on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and Wednesday, Jan. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Travelers should use Route 197 as a detour. A contractor has been conducting inclement weather preparations in the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt County Sees Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Dec. 21. Nine new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, five people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 163rd since the pandemic began.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
Comments / 1