Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Mother Of Four Forced Into Unknown Vehicle Outside Her Home While Her Children Were SleepingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Related
TCU cornerback unnecessarily pokes the bear ahead of Michigan CFP matchup
TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson gave Michigan bulletin board material before their CFP matchup when he talked about speed vs. size. If you wanted some fireworks before the Fiesta Bowl CFP semifinal between Michigan and TCU, you just got them courtesy of Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. Hodges-Tomlinson had a whole lot...
buckeyesports.com
Staff Predictions: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia In The Peach Bowl
Andy Anders, BSB: Georgia’s Defensive Line Makes The Difference. Let me start out by saying I totally believe this team has the pieces to beat Georgia. The problem is, they haven’t been able to put them together the back half of this season. That could very well change...
buckeyesports.com
Three Matchups That Could Determine The Peach Bowl
Stars are set to take the field on both sides of the ball when No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia lock up on Saturday in the Peach Bowl, and sparks are sure to fly when two of the county’s best teams match up in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff with a chance at a national championship on the line.
Three Down, One To Go
Way back in July, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh laid out four preseason goals for his Wolverines heading into the 2022 season. Harbaugh said that Michigan wanted to beat in-state rival Michigan State (1) and arch rival Ohio State (2) in the same season for the first time since 2003. The Wolverines also wanted to repeat as Big Ten champions (3), and go on to win the national championship (4).
MLive.com
Former star QB turns heartbreak into inspirational story for Michigan football
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- In 2018, then-Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton was in the Phoenix area looking for a quarterback. He went to see Tyler Shuck, the top-rated prospect in the state that year, who ended up at Oregon. He checked in on Jack Plummer, who landed at Purdue. And since he was in the area, he stopped by Pinnacle High School to confirm that the top quarterback in the 2019 class, Spencer Rattler, was still committed to Oklahoma. He was.
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
buckeyesports.com
Ryan Day, Kirby Smart Provide Final Updates Ahead Of Peach Bowl
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart held a joint press conference Friday morning ahead of the Peach Bowl on Saturday, providing final updates as their teams are set to square off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. With a...
Two Wolverines Back In Action As Semifinal Draws Near
Although they haven't put up gaudy numbers this season, both Andrel Anthony and AJ Henning have proven that they can make big time plays in big time moments. It doesn't get much bigger than the College Football Playoff, and it now looks like both guys might be ready to play when No. 2 Michigan kicks off against No. 3 TCU on Saturday at the Fiesta Bowl.
Ohio State Player Claims He's Been Contacted By Other Schools
With the Peach Bowl just two days away, Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a surprising comment to the media. Egbuka told reporters at Ohio State's media day that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer. However, he won't enter the transfer portal because he's "content" at Ohio State.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: You need to care about Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan women’s basketball game
If you drive through campus at The™ Ohio State University this week there are a few things you’ll notice. First, there aren’t a lot of people; it is winter break after all. Second, there aren’t widespread red “X”s on every reachable “M.” Even without the fanfare, the Buckeyes face the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Columbus and it’s a game you need to care about, and here’s why.
Detroit News
J.J. McCarthy's family drives 26 hours to watch Michigan in Fiesta Bowl
Scottsdale, Ariz. — As of Monday afternoon, Jim McCarthy and Megan McCarthy, parents of Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and their two daughters were confirmed on Southwest Airlines flights from Chicago to Phoenix. By 9 p.m. that night, only Jim McCarthy was confirmed on the Tuesday morning flight, while...
Gut reactions to an embarrassing loss for Michigan Basketball
It’s hard to describe Michigan basketball as any other than an embarrassment after a loss to Central Michigan as a 21-point favorite. Nobody expected the Michigan basketball season to go like this and few expected Central Michigan to beat the Wolverines on Thursday night. The Chippewas were 21-point underdogs....
At full strength, Ohio State runs away from Alabama AM
Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points and Justice Sueing had 18 as Ohio State pulled away from Alabama A&M 90-59 Thursday
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State Player's Accusation
Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka added to the multiplying list of tampering allegations in college football. Per Matt Goldman of Big Ten Plus, Egbuka said schools have contacted him about potentially transferring. However, the sophomore is "content" at Ohio State. Fans implored the NCAA to take action to ensure...
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Defensive Front Preparing For Bennett’s Rushing Ability
The Ohio State defense has had to battle dual-threat quarterbacks on numerous occasions this season, however its most daunting challenge to date approaches against top-ranked Georgia in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as a threat to opposing defenses through the air and...
Ohio State Star Sends Clear Message Before Georgia Game
Ohio State is heading into Saturday's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia with something to prove, according to defensive end Jack Sawyer. Speaking with reporters today, Sawyer said the Buckeye defense and the team as a whole has a chip on its shoulder after losing at home to Michigan in the regular season finale.
Key Ohio State Player Appears To Be Under The Weather This Week
Ohio State is three days away from facing No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. As the Buckeyes continue preparing for the Bulldogs, they're keeping an eye on running back Miyan Williams, the team's leading rusher. A short time ago, Ohio State beat writer...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona
Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Comments / 0