ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Hawks leave Nashville happy after Music City Bowl win

A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in the region. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies, local pastor remembers his scholarship. The Pastor at Saint Pius X Church in Cedar Rapids says Benedict was also a brilliant scholar, and that his work will be read centuries from now.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Individual performances shine in Music City Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville. Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care. Updated: 4 hours ago. A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Grandfather of Hawkeyes’ Campbell killed in Nashville accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — University of Iowa officials confirmed Saturday that Hawkeye linebacker Jack Campbell’s grandfather was killed late Friday evening following a vehicle-pedestrian accident. William Smith, Jr., of Waterloo, was involved in a single-vehicle incident, according to a release sent out by Iowa’s athletic department. Smith, 76, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he […]
NASHVILLE, TN
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids bar: bowl games good for business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa won against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday, and bars back home in eastern Iowa won, too. Moriah Ewoldt, manager of Fieldhouse in Cedar Rapids, said bowl games bring in thousands more in sales than games during the regular season. “Iowa wasn’t doing...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fans of the Hawkeyes revel at local establishments during bowl game win

The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville. Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care. Updated: 7 hours ago. A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hawk fans gather at bar that Iowa native owns in Nashville

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cascade Food Pantry closes down

ISU Extension and Outreach Healthy Food Access Specialist Brianna Montross joins us to talk about creating and sustaining a New Year's Goal. We're less than 24 hours from kick-off for the Music City Bowl. Hawkeye fans have traveled to Nashville and are getting exciting for tomorrow's game.TV9's Scott Saville joins us now with some of those fans.
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools

Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Questions surround actions after video of anti-Semitic signs in Cedar Rapids. Updated:...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeyes get payback against Kentucky in Music City Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes used two defensive touchdowns and another score to finish ahead of Kentucky in the 2022 Music City Bowl in Nashville. Dubuque nonprofit looks to change Medline facility into child care. Updated: 4 hours ago. A non-profit in Dubuque is taking steps to provide more child care in...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Camp Courageous gives away unique prize capping off 50th anniversary celebration

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - As part of a year-long celebration of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Camp Courageous raffled off a 1971 VW Bus. Charlie Becker, long-time director of Camp Courageous, obtained the ‘71 VW Bus from a friend of his son who lived in San Diego, CA. They used it every day to commute to and from work. The vehicle was trailered in San Diego and brought to Iowa for the giveaway.
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Hawkeye fans loving the Music City ahead of Iowa's bowl game

NASHVILLE, Tennesee — Hawkeyes fans are swarming Nashville ahead of the Hawkeyes' date with Kentucky in the Music City Bowl Saturday morning. On Friday afternoon, fans came came out to the Hawkeye Huddle hosted by the National I-Club on the famous Broadway strip in Nashville. Herky, the Iowa Spirit...
NASHVILLE, TN
KCRG.com

Hawk fans invade Nashville ahead of Music City Bowl

Univ. of Iowa Health Care to work with CDC to track vaccine outcomes among healthcare workers. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how COVID-19 vaccines, boosters, and prior infections impact health care workers. Some choosing dry bars for New Year's celebrations. Updated: 37 minutes ago.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Person injured in Grinnell shooting

An early Christmas present arrived in Peosta, but it won't be assembled until this Spring. Univ. of Iowa finishes cancer investigation at Hudson schools. The University of Iowa is working with the CDC to track how well COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and prior infections impact health care workers. Hawk fans invade...
GRINNELL, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy