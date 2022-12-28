ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Union blames Southwest’s old systems for mass cancellations

By Raquel Martin
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoTUw_0jx6JMUh00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has questions for Southwest Airlines after mass flight cancellations that have left tens of thousands of travelers stranded for days.

The president of the union that represents Southwest’s pilots said he would welcome a congressional investigation, calling the debacle completely avoidable.

“We’ve never seen anything like this at any airline ever,” Capt. Casey Murray of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association. “We have pilots and flight attendants sleeping in airports. … That causes fatigue.”

Murray blamed Southwest for ignoring calls to update decades-old computer software and scheduling systems.

“These meltdowns occur regularly at Southwest and we’ve been trying to offer solutions” for years,” Murray said. “This should never have happened.”

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg agreed, vowing to hold the airline accountable. He said his agency is working around the clock to help affected passengers.

“Not just making sure that anybody whose flight is canceled can get a prompt cash refund, but also making sure that your meals, your hotels, your ground transportation are covered,” Buttigieg said.

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan promised to uphold those commitments.

“We always take care of our customers, and we will lean in and go above and beyond as they would expect us to,” Jordan said.

He said the goal was to have the airline back on track before next week.

The union president said Southwest needs to take the experience as a wake-up call and be transparent about what it’s going to do to prevent a similar breakdown.

“If they don’t, they’re not going to survive,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Military holiday leave upended by Southwest breakdown

Amiah Manlove used most of her savings to buy a $711 airline ticket to go home for the holidays. Then the Army private got stuck midway through the over 4,000-mile journey from Hawaii to Indianapolis and had to sleep on an airport floor. Manlove, 20, an active-duty soldier stationed in Oahu, was among the many […]
HAWAII STATE
WNCT

Man charged with homicide of 7-week-old infant in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with the homicide of a 7-week-old infant in Seneca. Deputies charged Michael Shane Blackwell Jr. with homicide by child abuse in regard to the ongoing investigation of the death of Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor. 7NEWS previously reported that officials responded to an apartment complex on Keoway […]
SENECA, SC
WNCT

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Deadly crash being investigated by Greenville police

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Thursday afternoon. Police responded just after 1 p.m. to the intersection of Thomas Langston Road and Providence Place for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. Officials said one of the drivers passed away due to her […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Local trooper in health fight after discovery of rare cancer

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In just one day, your life can change. Earlier this year, NC State Highway Patrol trooper Zach Martin felt pain on the left side of his groin. The pain eventually became unbearable to the point where it hurt to walk. After visiting his personal physician and other specialists, Martin discovered that […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WATCH: Tampa police pull helicopter pilot from water after crash landing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Newly released body cam video showed the moment that Tampa, Florida, police officers rescued a helicopter pilot after his aircraft lost power and crashed into the waters off of the Davis Islands. Tampa police said the helicopter was finishing a sightseeing tour for a family...
TAMPA, FL
WNCT

Three ECU football players choosing to leave school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three East Carolina University football players have announced they will be leaving the program. Starting offensive lineman Noah Henderson said he will opt out of his final year and will declare for the NFL draft. Cornerback Damel Hickman has announced he’s entering the transfer portal. That hurts the secondary. Northside Jacksonville […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

40K+
Followers
28K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy