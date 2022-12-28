Read full article on original website
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
iheart.com
Oregon State Police Plan Saturation Patrols
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
eugeneweekly.com
‘As Long As They Need Us’
“We’re trying to help people save their lives,” says Stephanie Cameron, founder and executive director of Restored Connections Peer Center, a new nonprofit that helps clients through peer mentorship and ways to recover from substance abuse. “We work with anybody who shows up, and then as long as they need us.”
kykn.com
OSP Salem Area Command Saturation Patrol December 30-31
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
KCBY
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
philomathnews.com
Deputies arrest woman in Blodgett shooting
A 57-year-old Blodgett woman was arrested late Friday in the shooting of a 62-year-old man, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office announced. Tina Gonzales-Ross faces charges that include attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, BCSO said. She was taken into custody at 10 p.m. Friday and lodged at Benton County Jail.
iheart.com
Salem Police Make Major Drug Bust
Detectives from the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit arrested two Salem residents yesterday afternoon, as part of a months-long investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and guns and the illegal manufacturing of firearms. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, age 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, age 50, were arrested without...
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, Lonny Smith is waiting to see if he'll be able to get Mary Jane back. Smith said he has had his service dog, Mary Jane, for 15 years....
klcc.org
Affordable housing project opens in downtown Eugene
A new affordable housing project has opened in downtown Eugene. Ketanji Court, located at 11th and Lincoln, stands five-stories high and includes 59 housing units, all below market-rate. The project is aimed at low-income families. All residents must earn less than 60% of the area median income, with a quarter...
Lebanon-Express
Woman charged with attempted murder in Blodgett shooting
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 57-year-old Blodgett woman for attempted murder after she reportedly shot a man early Thursday, Dec. 29, then fled from the residence they shared. Tina Gonzales-Ross was arrested late Friday, Dec. 30, for crimes against a 62-year-old man, according to a Benton County Sheriff’s Office...
kezi.com
Law enforcement investigating after man and woman found shot
Lebanon-Express
Sweet Home has its 6th fast-food joint and people are lining up
Sweet Home lined up to greet and eat at a newly opened Taco Bell on Thursday, Dec. 29, the sixth major fast-food restaurant for the population on the verge of 10,000 people. Errolyn Bauer said she’d seen a Taco Bell before. “Oh, yeah — all over California. In Lebanon,”...
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
