wrestlinginc.com
Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event
Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Gets A New Tattoo
Tattoo artist “JPTronWalker” took to Twitter today to announce that he’s doing some ink work on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Orlando-based tattoo artist posted the following photo, captioning it with the following:. “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!”. Vega later...
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis’ Facebook Account Hacked – Used For Ads & Propaganda
Maria Kanellis-Bennett has informed her fans that her Facebook account has been hacked, and is now being used for “ads and propaganda.”. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champion broke the news, saying she hates that her Facebook account is no longer her own. In April of this year,...
PWMania
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting &...
wrestlinginc.com
CM Punk Responds To AEW Star Imploring Him To Hash Out Differences With The Elite
CM Punk has responded to comments made by Dax Harwood on his new podcast, "FTR with Dax Harwood," where Harwood made a plea for Punk and The Elite to work out their differences. "This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If...
ComicBook
Cain Velasquez Explains Why His WWE Match With Brock Lesnar Was "Uncomfortable"
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez appeared on the Keepin' It 100 Podcast this week and discussed his brief stint with WWE from a few years back. After showing off some impressive moves in two matches for Lucha Libra AAA in 2019, the former champ wound up debuting in WWE at the end of Friday Night SmackDown's premiere episode on FOX. He was immediately pushed into a feud with the newly-crowned WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, playing off their shared history from their 2010 fight in the UFC. His match with Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2019 wound up going just two mintues before Lesnar retained, and he'd wrestle a house show match a month later in Mexico City before disappearing from the company completely.
stillrealtous.com
The Usos React To WWE Telling Them Not To Look Like Roman Reigns
The Usos have been achieving success in the tag team division for years now, and during their early days they often wore bright colors and face paint. But when it came time for The Usos to turn heel they switched up their look and swapped out the bright colors for black outfits.
wrestlinginc.com
Arn Anderson Says This WWE HoFer Is A Great Human Being
The professional wrestling business is one filled with colorful characters, both in and out of the ring, with a wide range of personalities and gimmicks becoming part of the show. However, those colorful personalities can also lead to tension backstage when the cameras are not rolling. While some people in the business build up negative reputations, during the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Arn Anderson labeled WWE Hall Of Famer, Ron Simmons, a "great human being."
411mania.com
WWE News: Update on AJ Styles Following Ankle Injury, Ric Flair & Gerald Brisco At Smackdown
– A new report has an update on AJ Styles following his injury at a WWE live event. As reported, Styles suffered an ankle injury during an OC vs. Judgment Day six-person mixed tag team match at the live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. PWInsider reports that Styles went to Tampa...
411mania.com
Note on Several AEW Wrestlers Missing This Week’s Dynamite
In addition to Jim Ross missing this week’s AEW Rampage taping, several AEW wrestlers missed this week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite in Broomfield, CO. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Britt Baker, Saraya and Eddie Kingston all missed this past Wednesday’s show due to travel issues. A number of others also missed, which resulted in several segments on Dynamite and Rampage getting changed.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Is Hopeful To Sign More Standout Talent In Early 2023
Dragon Lee announced during AAA Noche de Campeones on Wednesday night that he has signed with WWE. He agreed to the deal several weeks ago and will start training in January, although there’s no word yet on when he will make his NXT debut. It has been reported that WWE wasn’t interested in him until he appeared on AEW TV without a contract.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On AEW House Shows
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some details on the backstage talks in AEW regarding doing house shows. “AEW’s talking about doing more house shows. It’s a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable,” said Meltzer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Road Dogg Says WWE Wanted Him In 2002 For DX Reunion, But He Was In Jail
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently took to his podcast, “Oh… You Didn’t Know?,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Road Dogg talked about the rumors that WWE wanted him back in 2002 for a DX reunion, and WWE going ahead with the reunion with just Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
