ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Results December 30, 2022
Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming at you from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Be sure to refresh the page throughout the program for live results. Join our community below in the comments section to interact with viewers in real-time. We open to...
ComicBook
WWE: Unfortunate Update on Tommaso Ciampa's Injury
Tommaso Ciampa has called WWE home for over seven years. Ciampa first inked a WWE developmental deal back in 2007, but was released just six months after putting pen to paper. When he rejoined the promotion in 2015, Ciampa was given the opportunity to spread his wings in NXT, and this resulted in the Blackheart being draped in gold. Alongside tag partner Johnny Gargano, Ciampa captured the NXT Tag Titles in a critically-acclaimed match against The Revival (AEW's FTR). Ciampa and Gargano would eventually split and do battle with each other in what many consider to be the hottest feud in NXT history.
ewrestlingnews.com
Maria Kanellis’ Facebook Account Hacked – Used For Ads & Propaganda
Maria Kanellis-Bennett has informed her fans that her Facebook account has been hacked, and is now being used for “ads and propaganda.”. On Twitter, the former WWE 24/7 Champion broke the news, saying she hates that her Facebook account is no longer her own. In April of this year,...
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Zelina Vega Gets A New Tattoo
Tattoo artist “JPTronWalker” took to Twitter today to announce that he’s doing some ink work on WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. The Orlando-based tattoo artist posted the following photo, captioning it with the following:. “Tattooing @ZelinaVegaWWE what a fun day, looking forward to the next session!”. Vega later...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/30/22)
All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight’s new episode of Rampage, which you can see below:. AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Trent Beretta. TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Kiera Hogan. Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta. Jon Moxley in-ring interview. Jamie Hayter promo. Sting &...
wrestletalk.com
Roman Reigns Has Message For John Cena & Kevin Owens Ahead Of SmackDown
Ahead of their major match on the last SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns has a message for both John Cena and Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns’ official Twitter account posted a match graphic for the big showdown, including the message:. “They’ll be smashed in 2022 and forgotten by 2023. #SmackDown”...
ewrestlingnews.com
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend On Her Real-Life Heat With Charlotte Flair
The ex-boyfriend of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, Jeff Dye, was recently a guest on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Dye discussed Lynch’s real-life heat with Charlotte Flair. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:. “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Beth Phoenix Discusses Whether She Will Wrestle Again
It’s almost been a year since Beth Phoenix returned to in-ring action to be part of a feud with Edge against The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer was also part of...
PWMania
Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)
Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans
It was reported last week that WWE was considering other options for the main event of Wrestlemania 39, which depends on The Rock’s schedule. If The Rock can appear, he will have a match with Roman Reigns. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Triple H has made a decision on what to do with Reigns if Rock is unable to make the show, which could happen.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Current Favorite To Win 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38, as he had a lot to prove, not only to fans, but to himself. Rhodes ended up having a solid bout with Seth Rollins, cementing his status in WWE after beating The Visionary. Rhodes is currently on the shelf due to an injury, but is likely to return at the Royal Rumble next year. In fact, he is the current favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match next year.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Could Be Considering Creating A New World Title
It appears WWE is considering a new championship title for either RAW or SmackDown. WrestlingNews.co is reporting that WWE wants a top title for each of the brands heading into the summer time. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that there has been a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage Update On AEW House Shows
During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided some details on the backstage talks in AEW regarding doing house shows. “AEW’s talking about doing more house shows. It’s a tough one because house shows with underneath AEW talent will not draw and will not be profitable,” said Meltzer.
ewrestlingnews.com
2022 Impact Wrestling Year-End Winners Announced
During Thursday night’s “Best of 2022” IMPACT! on AXS TV broadcast, Impact Wrestling announced its 2022 award winners. You can check out a full list of the winners below:. Match of The Year:. Josh Alexander def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey On 12/8/22 Impact Wrestling. Wrestler of...
411mania.com
Kevin Owens on How Surreal It Is to Team With John Cena
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke to TMZ Sports this week on teaming with John Cena for tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be Cena’s first match in WWE in over a year. Below are some highlights:. Owens on teaming with John Cena: “I started with...
ewrestlingnews.com
Lots Of News On Asuka, Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, AJ Styles, & More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below:. You can check out Asuka’s latest vlog below. This episode features some footage of her recent travels in Japan:. The latest video from the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel features some Battle of the Brands....
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill 2023 Card – 6 Matches Confirmed
As it stands as of this writing, we’ve got six matches announced for January’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 13th. You can check out the updated Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill 2023 lineup below:. Impact Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match:. Josh Alexander vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon’s Departure Makes WWE Sale More “Plausible”
In June 2019, Eric Bischoff returned to WWE as the Executive Director of SmackDown. Easy E was released from the company four months later in October. On June 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE following claims of hush-money agreements he had paid over alleged affairs with former employees.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
