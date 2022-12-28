ELMA - Eugene “Gene” Meier, age 80, of Elma, Iowa formerly of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Regional Health Services of Howard County. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Elma, with military rites provided by Cresco American Legion.

