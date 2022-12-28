Read full article on original website
Related
Cresco Times
Eugene ‘Gene’ Meier, 80
ELMA - Eugene “Gene” Meier, age 80, of Elma, Iowa formerly of Cresco, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 at Regional Health Services of Howard County. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma with Father Jerry Kopacek celebrating the mass. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church on Friday. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Elma, with military rites provided by Cresco American Legion.
Cresco Times
Christmas Gift Giveaway winners
CRESCO - It pays to shop local in more ways than one!. The grand prize and second place winners in the Times Plain Dealer’s Christmas Gift Give-away were drawn and the winners have already picked up their prizes. Donna Hyberger of Cresco was the lucky grand prize winner. She...
Cresco Times
Cadet Capital Campaign Update
CRESCO - The Cadet Capital Campaign Committee was formed to help support the current building project to connect our school buildings. The project includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coach’s offices, official’s rooms, corridor, creating new classroom space and vestibule.
Cresco Times
Arrest made in wet concrete damage
CHESTER - On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Logan Harden, age 25, of Lime Springs, was arrested for 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, as well as failing to provide proof of financial liability and trespassing, first offense. The warrant was from an Oct. 21 incident, in which the accused allegedly intentionally drove...
Comments / 0