Highland tops Cardington Wednesday night
The Highland boys’ basketball team made it two wins in as many days during their Holiday Showcase when they topped Cardington 46-37 Wednesday night. Defense was the key for the Scots. After giving up 14 points in the opening period, they held their opponents to single-digit scoring in each of the remaining three quarters.
Northmor boys win close one at Loudonville
Northmor bounced back on Wednesday when they traveled to Loudonville and edged their hosts by a 59-57 count. Loudonville led 17-15 after the first quarter, but the Golden Knights rallied to tie the game at 32 going into the half and then took a 49-43 lead into the fourth quarter before holding on for the win.
Galion, Northmor wrestling teams compete over holiday break
Northmor and Galion both competed at wrestling events during the holiday break. The Galion Tigers wrestling program finished ninth out of 40 teams at the Medina Invitation Tournament, a very well-rounded tournament in Northeast Ohio. Heavyweight wrestler Alex Griffith was the top placer for the Tigers with a runner-up finish...
Cardington Council meets for final time of the year
CARDINGTON- Finances were the topic when Cardington Village Council met for its final meeting of the year. Following appropriate readings the following ordinances were approved (second and final readings). An ordinance adopting a tentative budget for 2023. Bills approved for payment totaled $145,592 and included payment to (prospective billing) to...
White Christmas in Morrow County
MORROW COUNTY- Morrow County had a ‘White Christmas’ after a winter snow storm made its way to the area beginning Thursday night throughout Friday. Gusty winds and snow accumulation created quite the mess leading up to the holiday with snow drifting on roadways. In addition to the gusty winds and snow, bone chilling temperatures were also a factor in the storm. Morrow County went to a Level 3 Snow Emergency on Friday and it remained in effect until Sunday morning. On Monday morning, the county downgraded to a Level 1 Snow Emergency.
It’s 70 years old
I’ve been scanning Cardington School Searchlight newspapers from the past and was surprised to learn the addition to the Nichols Street School was complete and dedicated in January of 1953, 70 years ago. Long anticipated, the ground was broken for this addition on June 26, 1951. During the dedication,...
