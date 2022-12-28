ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Charles puts up 18 as Pennsylvania beats Wilkes 93-61

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonah Charles scored 18 points as Pennsylvania beat Wilkes 93-61 on Wednesday.

Charles shot 5 for 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Quakers (7-7). Cam Thrower was 5 of 11 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to add 13 points. Max Martz shot 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Drake Marshall led the way for the Colonels (0-1) with 16 points. Cayden Merrifield added 12 points and two steals for Wilkes. Joey Zvorsky also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Grandview Speedway’s near sale is top local sports story in Berks in 2022

Fans came from as far away as North Carolina to share memories and the moment. And, so it seemed, one final moment. Less than a month after owner Theresa Rogers announced the pending sale of the one-third-mile dirt track in Washington Township to an automotive auction company, the season for the modified division was ending with the Freedom 76.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pa. Football Writers announce 2022 All-State teams

The Pennsylvania Football Writers announced their All-State teams this week and 40 WFMZ-area players were named across the six classification. Northern Lehigh and Exeter Township led the way in 2022, combining for nine selections in Class A and 5A, respectively. Here are the local players honored as chosen by football...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams

The Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Teams were released. In Class 1A, Jalen Wagner, Haydin McLaughlin and Nate Leksell of Reynolds were named to the list. Mitchell Tingley of Lakeview also made the list. In Class 2A, Sharpsville had two representatives with Garen Levis and Caullin Summers. Farrell had three players...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Check out PennLive’s All-PA team, All Mid-Penn and Pa. Writers’ All-State teams here

And just like that All-Star season is over for Pennsylvania’s high school football players. PennLive’s All-Pennsylvania team — our All-State team featuring the players we believe were the best of the best regardless of classification — has been picked. PennLive’s Mid-Penn All-Star team has been picked, too, and the week closed out with the release of the PA Football Writers’ All-State teams.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:. (two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Suspect in Idaho killings plans to waive extradition hearing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suspect arrested in connection with the slayings of four University of Idaho students plans to waive an extradition hearing so he can be quickly brought to Idaho to face murder charges, his defense attorney said Saturday. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Ph.D. student and teaching assistant in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University, was taken into custody early Friday morning by the Pennsylvania State Police at his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. “We believe we’ve got our man,” Moscow Police Department Captain Anthony Dahlinger told The Associated Press on Saturday. Investigators obtained samples of Kohberger’s DNA directly from the suspect after he was arrested, Dahlinger said.
MOSCOW, ID
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Pennsylvania

While Pennsylvania is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Bedford County near the border of Maryland in southwest PA. Keep reading to learn more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Who will officially take control of the Pennsylvania State House?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania politics were thrilling in 2022, and it doesn’t seem that will end in 2023. More drama is coming next week in the State House. It’s the story of the new year, and it’s happening just after the new year. Will the Democrats or Republicans control the Pennsylvania State House?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

3 Nights, 3 Iconic Pennsylvania Destinations

Explore Hershey/Harrisburg, Gettysburg and Lancaster in the Keystone Crossroads Region: Three extraordinary destinations each within a 90-minute drive and expertly blended into one exciting tour. You’ll experience these 9 great activities and more:. Guided tour of the Pennsylvania State Capitol. Experience a bygone era at Fort Hunter Mansion &...
HARRISBURG, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy