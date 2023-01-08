NFL Playoff scenarios: A full look at where things stand in Week 18

NFL Playoff scenarios are aplenty, with Week 18 of the schedule continuing on Sunday. However, there’s a new wrinkle to this year’s scenarios with news that the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game from Monday night will not resume this week due to the medical emergency defensive back Damar Hamlin is dealing with after collapsing on the field and receiving CPR.

While what we see on the field this coming weekend is less important than Hamlin’s condition , fans are still going to be rooting for their teams come Week 18.

From an on-field standpoint, there are seven teams that clinched a division title. Four others have guaranteed themselves spots in the postseason.

Here’s a full look at the NFL Playoff scenarios in Week 18 heading into the final slate of the regular season.

NFC Playoff clinching scenarios

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles clinch NFC East

With Week 18 win or tie against the New York Giants

OR

With Dallas Cowboys Week 18 loss/tie to the Washington Commanders

Without Jalen Hurts for a second consecutive game, Philadelphia fell to the New Orleans Saints, 20-10, on the road on New Year’s Day. This now sets up a rather interesting scenario in which Dallas can grab the NFC East title.

Philly can take care of things with a win against the Giants on Sunday (4:25 PM ET). If not, a Cowboys victory over Washington would give Dallas the NFC East title and push Philadelphia into a road wild card game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Philadelphia Eagles clinch first-round bye, home-field advantage

With win/tie against the New York Giants

OR

San Francisco 49ers AND Dallas Cowboys losses/ties

This is pretty much the same scenario. Philadelphia can clinch both the NFC East title and home-field advantage with a win over the Giants. A loss would set things up for Dallas to win the NFC East or San Francisco to nab the No. 1 seed.

San Francisco 49ers clinch first-round bye, home-field advantage

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With win over the Arizona Cardinals and Eagles loss to the New York Giants

Winners of nine consecutive games , San Francisco has a real shot to earn home-field advantage and a first-round bye. It is set to host the hapless Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC could very well go through Santa Clara.

Dallas Cowboys clinch NFC East

With win over the Commanders and Eagles loss to the Giants

It’s pretty clear-cut for Mike McCarthy’s squad. Dallas will earn the NFC East title if it takes out the Commanders on the road on Sunday. Kicking off at the same time, Dallas also needs Philadelphia to lose to New York on the road.

Dallas Cowboys clinch first-round bye, home-field advantage

With win over Commanders and losses by the 49ers and Eagles

At this point, it’s seems a stretch to believe the Cardinals will head into Santa Clara and defeat the 49ers. But there’s always a chance. From Dallas’ perspective, all it can do it take care of business against Washington while hoping both Philadelphia and San Francisco lose.

Green Bay Packers clinch NFL Playoff spot

With win over the Detroit Lions

It’s simple: Green Bay now controls its own destiny to earn the final playoff spot in the NFC after handing the division-rival Minnesota Vikings a blowout loss on Sunday . If they take out Detroit in Week 18, the Packers will face either the Eagles, Cowboys or 49ers in the first round.

Detroit Lions clinch NFL Playoff spot

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

With win over Green Bay Packers

AND

Seattle Seahawks loss/tie to the Los Angeles Rams

By virtue of their dominating win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Lions are still alive for what would be a surprise playoff appearance. Jared Goff and Co. need to take care of business on the road against Green Bay in Week 18 on Sunday Night Football .

The Lions also need an injury-plagued Rams squad to beat the Seahawks on the road (4:25 PM ET). It’s not a great scenario. But at the very least, Dan Campbell’s squad remains alive.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Playoff scenarios

With win over the Rams

AND

Packers loss/tie to the Lions

It’s rather simple for Seattle. Pete Carroll and Co. must take out the Rams at home come Sunday . It also needs Green Bay to lose at home against Detroit. If this comes to fruition, the Seahawks would be looking at a wild card game on the road.

Current NFC standings and wild card matchups

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: 13-3 (first-round bye) San Francisco 49ers: 12-4 Minnesota Vikings: 12-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-8 Dallas Cowboys: 12-4 New York Giants: 9-6-1 Seattle Seahawks: 8-8

7. Seahawks @ 2. 49ers

6. Giants @ 3. Vikings

5. Cowboys @ 4. Buccaneers

* Note: NFC South winner automatically gets home-field in first-round

AFC Playoff clinching scenarios

NFL Playoff scenarios: New England Patriots clinch seventh seed

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

With Week 18 win over the Bills

OR

Losses by the Dolphins and Steelers

It’s pretty simple for Bill Belichick’s squad. The team will earn a second consecutive playoff appearance if it takes out Buffalo at home in Week 18. With the Bills likely to play their starters, that’s going to be a difficult task.

New England can also clinch if two other AFC Playoff contenders lose this coming weekend. It’s not a great bet. But it keeps things alive should New England lose Sunday afternoon.

Miami Dolphins clinch seventh seed

With Week 18 win over the New York Jets AND Patriots loss to the Bills

It’s going to be either Skylar Thompson under center for Miami in Week 18 as the team looks to overcome a five-game losing streak and earn a rare playoff appearance. Even if the Dolphins beat the Jets, they’ll need Buffalo to take out New England.

Steelers NFL Playoff scenarios

With Week 18 win over the Browns as well as losses by both the Dolphins and Patriots

Stunning. It’s simply incredible that Pittsburgh has an opportunity to earn the final playoff spot in the AFC. The team stood at 2-6 heading into its Week 9 bye. Since then, the Steelers have won six of eight .

By virtue of Kenny Pickett’s clutch gene , Mike Tomlin’s squad actually has a good chance of earning that final playoff spot. It wouldn’t be a surprise if both the Dolphins and Pats lost in Week 18. If so, a win against Cleveland would send the Steelers to a surprise playoff appearance.

Current AFC standings and wild card matchups

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: 14-3 (first-round bye) Buffalo Bills: 12-3 Cincinnati Bengals: 11-4 Jacksonville Jaguars: 9-8 Los Angeles Chargers: 10-6 Baltimore Ravens: 10-6 New England Patriots: 8-8

7. Patriots at 2. Bills

6. Ravens at 3. Bengals

5. Chargers at 4. Jaguars

* Note: AFC South winner automatically gets home-field in first-round

* Note: Chargers hold tiebreaker over the Ravens due to winning percentage in conference games

