The newest ‘Jeopardy!’ super-champion falls after 13 wins. Here are 2 clues he missed

Ken Jennings as the host of “Jeopardy!” Jennings has been hosting the quiz show through Ray Lalonde’s run. | Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

After 13 wins, Ray Lalonde’s time on “ Jeopardy! ” has come to an end — for now.

Who is Ray Lalonde on ‘Jeopardy!’?

Lalonde, a scenic artist from Toronto, Canada, is the show’s most recent super-champion (according to theJeopardyfan.com , the term is reserved for contestants who have won at least 10 games). On Jan. 3, Lalonde lost his 14th game — an extremely tight match that saw Lalonde lose to Lloyd Sy, a graduate student from Rockford, Illinois, by just $490, per TheJeopardyFan.com .

Throughout his run on the show, Lalonde displayed a strong knowledge of U.S. history and culture — and accrued nearly $400,000 while doing it, according to theJeopardyfan.com .

“I cannot believe it,” Lalonde told “ Jeopardy! ” after his fifth win. “A little while back I won my first game and I thought: ‘That’s it — I’ve done everything I wanted to. This is fabulous; I can dine on this for the rest of my life.’”

“Jeopardy!” fans haven’t seen the last of Lalonde. The contestant has secured his spot in the next Tournament of Champions, according to “ Jeopardy! ” This year’s tournament featured some of the show’s winningest contestants, like 40-game champ Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, per the Deseret News .

Lalonde’s run on the show comes not long after Cris Pannullo , another “Jeopardy!” super-champion who won 21 games before losing on Dec. 6, the Deseret News reported.

Final Jeopardy questions Ray Lalonde has missed

During his “Jeopardy!” run, Lalonde only missed the following two Final Jeopardy questions (answers are at the very bottom):

Classic songs: “The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.”

“The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.” Brand names: “Unable to make these candies perfectly round, the confectioner embraced this flawed name for the product.”

(Answers: “Here Comes Santa Claus”; milk duds)